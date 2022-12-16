House Jan. 6 committee to vote on recommending DOJ charge Donald Trump, reports say

Bart Jansen and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will vote Monday on recommending the Justice Department charge former President Donald Trump for his role, according to PoliticoABC NewsCNN and the New York Times.

The reports carried some different numbers of charges.

The charges to be voted on allege insurrection, obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to PoliticoABC News and the New York Times, which reported the committee is considering "at least" those three referrals.

CNN reported there would be at least two charges — obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, matching claims the panel made against Trump and one of his attorneys, John Eastman, in a previous court proceeding.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Tim Mulvey, a committee spokesman, declined to comment to USA TODAY on the reports.

“I don’t leak information and I don’t do course corrections when something that’s leaked is inaccurate,” Mulvey said. “Sorry but I won’t have anything to say about it.”

The panel’s recommendations expected Monday – and the ultimate release of the panel's final report – will culminate the congressional investigation into the worst attack on the Capitol in 200 years. About 140 police officers were injured in the riot and five later died.

Through a series of nine hearings this year, the committee found the riot was part of a sprawling conspiracy rather than a spontaneous event. Witnesses testified that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and continued to pressure state officials, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results. And Trump directed the armed mob from his rally near the White House to the Capitol building.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Donald Trump announces his third attempt to become president of the United States at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
On Nov. 15, 2022, Donald Trump announces his third attempt to become president of the United States at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

U.S. District Judge David Carter has already ruled in a civil lawsuit that Trump and one of his personal lawyers, John Eastman, "more likely than not" acted unlawfully by corruptly attempting to obstruct Congress from counting Electoral College votes. “The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has said he did nothing wrong Jan. 6, 2021. He has criticized the committee as a partisan hoax.

The panel’s criminal recommendations are non-binding and the Justice Department already has a special counsel, Jack Smith, investigating potential charges against Trump and others. But legal experts said the recommendations would lay out a roadmap for where the evidence leads to potential criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 committee to vote on urging DOJ charge Trump: reports

Latest Stories

  • Snow Falls in Chicago as Winter Storm Persists

    A wide-ranging winter storm brought snow to parts of the Midwest on Friday, December 16, leading to minor accumulations and slick roads in Chicago, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.The storm was expected to bring snow showers into Saturday, according to the NWS.Daniel Stern shared this slow-motion video of the snow falling in Chicago on Friday. Credit: Daniel Stern via Storyful

  • Joe Kennedy III set to be named as US special envoy to Northern Ireland

    It is believed Mr Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, could be appointed within days.

  • Nature finance impasse deepens between developed, developing countries at COP15

    MONTREAL — The Canadian government is promising another $255 million in nature conservation financing for developing countries as the impasse over funding at the COP15 nature talks in Montreal drags into the final weekend of negotiations. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the latest funding Friday afternoon on the sidelines of COP15, where most countries in the world are trying to reach a deal to halt the destruction of nature and restore

  • Kyiv metro turns into shelter as Russia fires 'massive' missile barrage

    A fresh barrage of Russian strikes hit several cities including the Ukraine capital Kyiv early Friday, officials said. "Due to damage to energy infrastructure, there are interruptions to the water supplies in all areas of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media. View on euronews

  • Mark Meadows’ 2,300 Juicy Election Texts Revealed

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe investigative reporter sifting through the unbelievable treasure trove of texts that the Jan. 6 committee obtained from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone has detailed what he found inside the 2,319 messages.“There’s just a ton of different people in there,” Hunter Walker, reporter for Talking Points Memo, told host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast, The New Abnormal.“Probably the biggest indivi

  • This Editor-Loved Blazer Is Currently on Sale for Less Than $200 Dollars

    Why the herringbone piece should be in your J.Crew shopping cart.

  • Trump's "major announcement" of NFT collection draws ridicule but sells out

    Former President Donald Trump's announcement of his NFT "trading card collection" has drawn ridicule from both frequent opponents and allies.

  • Olivia Wilde's Version of a Blazer Dress Had a Sheer, Floor-Length Skirt

    The best of both worlds.

  • Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series

    "Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.

  • Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

    Tributes have been paid to the dancer and actor who was a big part of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

  • Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud

    The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shields and Mike Jackson has been mounting and came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is