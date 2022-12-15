Next Jan. 6 hearing is Monday: House committee to vote on criminal recommendations

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, will meet Monday at 1 p.m. to vote on potential recommendations to the Justice Department to prosecute suspects for their roles.

  • Vote Monday, release report Dec. 21: The chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the meeting would include votes on recommendations and the final report, which would be released on Dec. 21, according to reports on CNN and ABC News. Besides criminal referrals, the panel could also make recommendations to state bar associations about lawyers, to the Federal Election Commission about campaign violations and to the House Ethics Committee about lawmakers, Thompson said.

  • What Thompson said: “We will do all of the business of the committee on the 19th,” Thompson said Tuesday, according to CNN and ABC News.

  • Committee members suggested Trump could face charges: The House has already impeached former President Donald Trump on charges he incited the insurrection, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Several members of the committee have suggested he could face criminal charges for inciting the violence.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, pose for a photo after a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Dec. 6 honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump aides, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, are targets of the committee

The committee has also focused its investigation on a handful of White House and personal aides. According to committee hearings, the targeted aides include:

DOJ gets final say on whether to charge Trump or others

The committee's recommendations are nonbinding. The Justice Department is already investigating the Jan. 6 attack with a special counsel, Jack Smith.

But legal experts said formal recommendations from the panel could spur the investigations.

What time is the January 6 hearing?

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing will be Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

Jan. 6 hearings: Go deeper

