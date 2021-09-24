Jan. 6 Committee subpoenas Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows

Mark Meadows. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has issued subpoenas to several ex-aides and advisers to former President Donald Trump, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

Subpoenas were also sent to longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon chief of staff, the committee announced on Thursday evening. All four men are being asked to turn over records and appear for depositions in October, with the panel expecting them to resist participating in the inquiry, Politico reports.

In the letter sent to Meadows, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), wrote that "the Select Committee has revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry" and Meadows has "critical information regarding many elements of our inquiry." On Jan. 6, Patel was chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, and the committee said it believes he has documents that would shine a light on the White House's involvement in "preparing for and responding to the attack on the U.S. Capitol."

Last month, the committee sent letters to telecommunications companies asking them to preserve phone records of multiple members of Congress.

You may also like

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman almost make it through an interview without residual awkwardness from dating miss

Did Theranos Lose Afghanistan?

J&J says booster shot provides 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19