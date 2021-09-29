Jan. 6 committee subpoenas organizers of rallies preceding attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON — The bipartisan Jan. 6 Select Committee released a list Wednesday of 11 subpoenas sent to organizers of rallies and events preceding the riot at the Capitol building.

The subpoenas follow the announcement last week that the committee subpoenaed four people in former President Donald Trump's inner circle about events leading up to the attack and issues surrounding the peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration.

The 11 individuals include:

Amy Kremer, founder and Chair of Women for America First ("WFAF")

Kylie Kremer, founder and Executive Director of WFAF

Cynthia Chafian, who submitted the first permit application on behalf of WFAF for the January 6th rally and founder of the Eighty Percent Coalition

Caroline Wren, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Advisor”

Maggie Mulvaney, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “VIP Lead”

Justin Caporale, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Project Manager”

Tim Unes, of Event Strategies, Inc., listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Stage Manager”

Megan Powers, of MPowers Consulting LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Scheduling and Guidance”

Hannah Salem, of Salem Strategies LLC, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “Operations Manager for Logistics and Communications”

Lyndon Brentnall, of RMS Protective Services, listed on permit paperwork for the January 6th rally as “On-Site Supervisor”

Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign official, reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5th and 6th rallies and in direct communication with the former president about the rallies

Events under investigation include the Jan. 6 “Save America Rally” at the Ellipse — a park near the White House — attended by Trump immediately before the riot, rallies at Freedom Plaza on November 14th and December 12th, 2020, and two "March for Trump" nationwide bus tours.

WFAF organized the Jan. 6 rally, and the bus tours whipped up interest and attendance in the Washington rallies, according to a release by the Select Committee.

The release notes: "The subpoenas seek a range of records that include materials dealing with the planning, funding, and participation in the events and bus tours; social media activity of associated entities; and communications with or involvement of Trump Administration officials and lawmakers."

The subpoenas outline each person's alleged role and any interaction with Trump and then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Each person subpoenaed is ordered to give testimony by Oct. 13 and submit records later that month.

In the statement, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said "The inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6, 2021.”

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 11 organizers of events before Capitol riot