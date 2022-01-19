Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump attorneys who pushed election fraud claims

BENJAMIN SIEGEL
·2 min read
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump attorneys who pushed election fraud claims

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, who pushed unfounded claims of widespread election fraud and pushed to overturn the 2020 election results on former President Donald Trump's behalf.

MORE: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump speechwriter, GOP operatives

"The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations," the panel wrote in letters to Giuliani, Ellis, Powell and Trump aide and attorney Boris Epshteyn.

Within the last week, the House Select Committee also subpoenaed the phone records of Eric Trump, former president Trump’s second eldest son -- a source with direct knowledge has confirmed to ABC News. The subpoena was sent to a cell phone provider of Eric Trump.

PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York, Sept. 10, 2021. (Robert Bumsted/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York, Sept. 10, 2021. (Robert Bumsted/AP, FILE)

The group subpoenaed Tuesday worked with Trump to contest the results of the election in the fall of 2020, traveling to key states and huddling with Trump and other White House aides in the Oval Office as the president weighed how to overturn the results.

"The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. "We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”

Ellis also circulated two legal memos urging former Vice President Mike Pence to reject or delay the count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, the committee said.

PHOTO: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump&#39;s legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE)

Giuliani urged Trump to seize voting machines after being told the Department of Homeland Security lacked the authority to do so, the committee said, pointing to a report from the news website Axios and documents obtained by investigators.

The former mayor of New York City, a close Trump confidant, spoke at the Jan. 6 rally outside the White House, urging for "trial by combat" over the election results before Trump supporters marched to the Capitol.

PHOTO: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Nov. 19, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Sidney Powell, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Nov. 19, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Powell, according to the committee, reportedly urged Trump to seize voting machines to find evidence that foreign hackers had altered the election results.

MORE: Eldest Trump children won't comply with subpoenas from New York attorney general

Powell, Giuliani, Ellis and Epshteyn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PHOTO: Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Dominion Voting Systems, a Colorado-based voting machine company, has filed defamation lawsuits against both Giuliani and Powell and is seeking billions of dollars in damages over their unfounded claims of election fraud. A federal judge denied both Powell and Giuliani's efforts to have the suits dismissed.

Giuliani's law license was also suspended in New York state last year over his claims of election fraud.

ABC News' John Santucci, Olivia Rubin and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump attorneys who pushed election fraud claims originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House committee

    The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas Tuesday to some of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former president.

  • Texas rejects hundreds of mail ballot applications under new voting limits

    Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications, abiding by a new Republican-backed law just weeks before a March 1 primary kicks off this year's U.S. election cycle. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Democrat Dana DeBeauvoir, the Travis County clerk, told reporters on Tuesday. The county, home to the state capital Austin, invalidated approximately 300 applications because people failed to meet the law's stricter identification requirements, said DeBeauvoir, who retires at month's end.

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • January 6 select committee subpoenas Trump lawyers including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis

    Committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the lawyers pushed nonsense claims of election fraud and assisted Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

  • OnPolitics: Sen. Ted Cruz brings campaign finance challenge to SCOTUS

    The Texas Republican is asking the court to strike down a law that dictates what happens when candidates loan money to their own campaigns.

  • ‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

    From Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron to Lucy Liu and Bill Murray, there are many Hollywood collaborations that haven’t exactly been plain sailing, writes<strong> Ellie Harrison</strong>

  • Opera singer accepts insanity plea in Mar-a-Lago breach

    The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

  • Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

    The committee probing the Capitol riot subpoenaed Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn, all longtime supporters of Donald Trump.

  • Giuliani, other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan. 6 attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis. The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8. Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in a statement that the panel expects the lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as part of its investigation into the causes of the deadly attack by Trump supporters.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • Steve Harvey squirms at photo of daughter Lori with Michael B Jordan: ‘I’m very uncomfortable’

    ‘Family Feud’ host spent Christmas with Jordan

  • Ukraine-Russia tensions: Inside the eerie village on the frontline of separatist conflict

    A battered army ambulance pulls up in the freezing, snowy yard of a long-since abandoned factory in eastern Ukraine that is now the headquarters of the army's 24th battalion. The suspension groans as the driver guns the engine and we speed out into the snow-covered countryside - and the frontlines of the war between Ukraine's military and Russian-backed separatist rebels. While the world waits to see if Russia is actually going to join the conflict and invade Ukraine with its highly sophisticated and generously armed and equipped army, I was waiting to see if this dilapidated machine would actually make the 10 miles to the front.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.