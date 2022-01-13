Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Big Tech Players For ‘Inadequate Responses’ to Investigation

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday issued subpoenas to tech firms Meta, Alphabet, Twitter and Reddit for providing “inadequate responses” to their previous request as the panel continues to investigate the Capitol riots.

The committee said the tech companies have not committed to a deadline for producing the requested materials despite notices sent in recent months, dating back to last August. Meta has been asked to provide internal and external analyses on misinformation regarding the 2020 election and any evidence of domestic violence and efforts to overturn the election.

In Google parent Alphabet’s case, the panel said the company has only provided partial information based on its request but that there are significant parts remaining.

This comes as the committee has continued to investigate the Capitol attacks and issued recent subpoenas to former Trump White House aides, associates and a speechwriter. Some of Trump’s close allies and media have also been contacted for interviews, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and House lawmaker Jim Jordan.

Thursday’s subpoena to the tech firms further states that the panel is seeking explanations and information on platform policies and discussions that led to Trump’s suspension on social media, as well as why these platforms did not take action on his account leading up to Jan. 6.