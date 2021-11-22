Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Others Who Organized Rallies

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed five more associates of former President Donald Trump and organizers of rallies challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election on Monday.

The House issued subpoenas for Dustin Stockton and his fiancé, Jennifer Lawrence, who were reportedly involved in organizing rallies disputing the election before the Jan. 6 riot; Taylor Budowich, who organized attendance at the rallies; Roger Stone, a prominent Trump backer who spoke at such events; and Alex Jones, who was also reportedly deeply involved in the planning of the events.

🚨The Select Committee issued subpoenas to 5 individuals as a part of its investigation🚨



The committee is demanding records & testimony from 5 witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies in D.C. and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MQMPAnrmXu — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 22, 2021

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the committee, said their testimonies would help lawmakers gather more information about the riot, adding he expected full cooperation.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress,” he said in a statement. “We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th.”

Lawmakers have already subpoenaed many other Trump associates, including Michael Flynn, Stephen Miller and Kayleigh McEnany. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress for his own refusal to comply with a subpoena.

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...