Jan. 6 committee shows Josh Hawley fleeing from Senate after pumping fist to protesters

The House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday publicly called out U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri for egging on protesters who later stormed the Capitol, highlighting footage of Hawley fleeing from the U.S. Senate Chamber as the building was being overrun by a mob of Trump supporters.

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, showed the committee the famous photo of Hawley, a Republican, raising his fist to a crowd of protesters outside of the Capitol and shared a statement from a member of the U.S. Capitol Police who watched him raise his fist, who said it “bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers.”

Then, Luria showed footage of Hawley as the U.S. Senate chamber was being evacuated.

“Later that day, Sen. Hawley fled after those protesters he helped rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said.

“See for yourself,” she added, with contempt.

The committee then showed a clip of Hawley, spotlighted, jogging out of the Senate chamber holding a folder. The committee slowed the video down and played it again before showing him hustling down the steps to the Senate subway.

People in the room — which included Capitol staff, police officers and reporters — broke out into audible laughter.

How Josh Hawley's January 6th went pic.twitter.com/OlZu45DJfL — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2022

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing, broadcast in prime time, marked the first time Hawley has been publicly mentioned in the House investigation. While Hawley has been able to financially capitalize on the photograph of him raising his fist — his campaign sells an illustrated version on Twitter — the committee has not shown evidence that he was involved in the inner-workings of the Trump-led effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hawley has repeatedly said he is not watching the committee hearings, calling them a political stunt by the Democratic Party. He appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show during the hearing, where he talked about illegal immigration.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Kansas City Star reporter Jonathan Shorman contributed reporting.