Jan. 6 committee to recommend DOJ pursue criminal charges, but hasn't yet decided on names

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, has decided to recommend the Justice Department pursue criminal charges, but has not yet identified who should be targeted, the chairman told reporters Tuesday.

The panel has already made four criminal referrals against four people accused of contempt of Congress for defying committee subpoenas, and the department charged two of them. But additional committee recommendations could reach as high as Donald Trump and cover crimes beyond the riot such as for perjury or witness tampering.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who may be referred, according to CNN.

“We have made decisions on criminal referrals,” Thompson said, according to The Washington Examiner.

House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday.

The committee's recommendations, which will be included in its final report expected by Christmas, are non-binding but would reflect a legislative perspective for executive branch investigators to consider.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the announcement.

Thompson's announcement came the same day Congress was honoring Capitol Police for defending the Capitol as a mob of Trump supporters disrupted the counting of Electoral College votes.

More: Jan. 6 report details emerge as panel enters final phase. What we know about next steps.

The Justice Department has already charged more than 800 people in the riot. Two members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, were convicted last month of seditious conspiracy.

But the department continues to investigate the role of organizers and financers of the protest. Garland appointed a special counsel to weigh potential charges against people including Trump for Jan. 6 and for the documents seized at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump held a rally near the White House the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 promoting baseless charges of election fraud and then urged supporters to march to the Capitol to fight the election results. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 committee to recommend DOJ investigate criminal charges