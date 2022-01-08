Jan. 6 committee plans to seek voluntary testimony from former VP Mike Pence sometime this month

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump is contemplating seeking voluntary testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence "some time this month," a committee aide confirmed to USA TODAY on Friday evening.

The chair of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told NPR in an interview released Friday, "The vice president was put in a tough spot. The president was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law, and he stood fast."

He added, "And because of his respect for law, there were people who came to the Capitol a year ago wanting to hang him. And so, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6."

'THIS IS INSANE': Lawmakers relive Jan. 6 horror alongside fresh trauma of effort to rewrite history

THE JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT: How a horrific day unfolded.

Despite Trump pressuring Pence to unilaterally reject state-certified results that showed Joe Biden winning the Electoral College, 306-232, the former vice president refused. A vice president's constitutional role of presiding over the Senate includes the obligation of declaring during the joint session of Congress the next president-elect.

Pence penned a letter ahead of the debate – which was interrupted by the crowd breaching the Capitol, ultimately leading to Pence being whisked away to safety – saying his "oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November&#39;s election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands at right.
Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress as it convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stands at right.

Due to his resistance, supporters of Trump who stormed the Capitol erected a gallows and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and “Bring out Pence.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's co-chair, told NBC's "The Today Show" on Thursday that she considered Pence a "hero" for his actions that day and that the committee is looking "forward to continuing the cooperation that we've had with members of the former vice president's team, and I look forward as well to his cooperation."

'YOU'RE GOING TO WIMP OUT': What we've learned about Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the U.S. Capitol Riot since Jan. 6

HOW IT HAPPENED: Jan. 6 committee examines how Capitol riot unfolded – and how to prevent it from happening again

Axios has reported that multiple people around Pence's office have cooperated with the committee, including his former press secretary Alyssa Farah and chief of staff Marc Short.

The January 6 committee has already interviewed hundreds of other witnesses.

Recently, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to USA TODAY that she will speak to the committee. She is among other former White House staff cooperating with the committee.

USA TODAY has reached out to a spokesperson of Pence's for comment about him cooperating with the committee.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee to seek voluntary testimony from former VP Mike Pence

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chuck Schumer says he was targeted on January 6 when a Capitol rioter spotted him and said: 'There's the big Jew. Let's get him.'

    Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer recounted being just 30 feet from "nasty, racist, bigoted insurrectionists" on January 6, 2021.

  • Sen. Michael Bennet pushes back against Joe Manchin, saying the US shouldn't be 'punishing workers' by cutting off monthly checks to parents

    Manchin wants families to prove they have taxable earnings with a W-2. Some experts say that could shut out gig workers like Uber drivers.

  • Southwest IL hospital moving walk-in clinic patients to conference room as COVID surges

    Hospitalizations have been increasing since November.

  • Steve Bannon Sought Bizarre Loan as His Jan. 6 Woes Spiraled

    Andrew Harrer/GettyEx-White House strategist Steve Bannon appears to have recently sought a loan against a Connecticut property linked to one of his troubled nonprofits, documents reviewed by The Daily Beast show, even though the charitable organization no longer owns the home.The materials, addressed directly to Bannon at the $1.5 million stone estate in the plush suburban town of Wilton, do not reveal the amount of money sought, nor what Bannon sought it for. They do, however, date the loan ap

  • Democrats exploring barring Trump from taking office

    Post-Civil War era constitutional amendment considered as path to prevent former president from launching another campaign

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Sentenced to Life in Prison

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Police HandoutThe three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February 2020 have been sentenced to life in prison—and two of them will never be eligible for parole.Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years, for the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying of the 25-year-old Black man. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, received

  • Stephen Colbert Spots The Most Incriminating Sean Hannity Message To Trump’s Chief Of Staff

    The "Late Show" host rips Fox News and its star host over newly exposed links to the Trump insurrection.

  • Elon Musk’s ‘Vegas Loop’ called a ‘death trap’ as traffic piles up

    ‘It’s just a matter of time before a tunnel like this becomes the site of a horrible accident’

  • Duggar Family Reacts to Jeremiah Duggar's Engagement to Hannah Wissmann: 'So Happy for These Two'

    Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced their engagement on Thursday, less than three months after going public with their relationship

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.