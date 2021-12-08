Jan. 6 committee to mull contempt charges after Meadows fails to appear before panel

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, says the committee will move to hold Mark Meadows in contempt after the former Trump chief of staff failed to appear before the panel for his scheduled appearance this morning.

On Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Meadows had informed the committee that he is no longer cooperating with the probe, after Meadows had earlier agreed to appear before the panel.

Meadows' attorney, George J. Terwilliger II, told committee members in a letter that they had made an appearance for a deposition untenable because they have "no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege."

In response, Thompson told Terwilliger in a letter last night that the committee has "no choice" but to recommend the former chief of staff be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate.

The three-page letter argues why the committee believes Meadows has "no legitimate legal basis" to refuse to cooperate, given his book project.

The letter also details some of the information and records Meadows has already provided to the committee, including emails from his personal account prior to Jan 6. regarding the election challenges, and data and text messages from his personal cell phone.

According to the letter, Meadows was messaging with one member of Congress about appointing alternate electors from key states to reverse the election results. "I love it," Meadows replied, according to the letter.

The letter says Meadows also turned over messages he exchanged with a Jan. 6 rally organizer in early January, and another round of messages he exchanged about "a need" for then-President Trump to "issue a public statement that could have stopped the Jan. 6 attack."

The letter also suggests Meadows may not have complied with federal record keeping laws, given the amount of records he produced from personal devices.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the committee, told ABC News that Meadows may have undercut his own argument against cooperating because of the reams of records he already turned over to the panel.

"He produced a number of documents to our committee, and we have a number of questions about those," Schiff said. "Those are documents he clearly recognizes he has no viable claim of privilege about, and it's hard to ... reconcile how he can talk about Jan. 6 and his conversations about it and others for a book, but not to Congress."

