Jan. 6 committee: Here's who testified about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·5 min read

On the heels of last week's prime-time introduction to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack's findings, the second of eight scheduled hearings took place Monday.

The nine-person committee was formed to investigate the deadly riot and produce a report, expected this fall.

Monday's hearing dug into details of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It featured more than a half-dozen witnesses including a former Fox News editor, attorney general and a campaign manager.

"We'll tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election and knew he lost an election, and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, said Monday morning before the hearing began.

Recap: Trump pushed fraud claims publicly after his staff dismissed claims

'Nonsense': Former AG emerges as key witness at Jan. 6 hearing

Here's what you need to know:

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News editor

Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

  • Trump's final campaign manager Bill Stepien was slated to testify but canceled after his attorney, Kevin Marino, said Stepien's wife went into labor Monday.

  • In a videotaped deposition from earlier this year, Stepien testified he recommended Trump should say votes were still being counted in the hours after election night and it was too early to call.

  • Trump's chances of victory were "very, very, very bleak" in the hours after Election Day ended – and that Trump knew it, Stehien said. But he said Trump's mind was made up there was election fraud. “He thought I was wrong. He told me so. He was going to go in a different direction,” Stepien said.

  • He said Trump grew increasingly frustrated with debunked claims of election fraud to the point of replacing his campaign's legal team, which “paved the way . . . for Mayor (Rudy) Giuliani to be moved in.”

Bill Barr, attorney general

  • Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee in a videotaped deposition that Trump started falsely claiming voting fraud early on election night.

  • Barr said claims seemed to hinge on the fact that mail ballots that would be counted later would favor Biden – a dynamic called the “blue shift” and “red mirage.” “That seemed to be the basis for this broad claim that there was major fraud. And I didn't think much of that because people had been talking for weeks and everyone understood for weeks that that was going to be what happened on election night.”

  • He said his opinion then and his opinion now is that Trump lost the election.

Ivanka's insight: What else does Ivanka Trump know about Jan. 6? Election lies, phone records and other possibilities

BJay Pak, former U.S. attorney

  • BJay Pak, a former U.S. attorney in northern Georgia, testified about Trump pressuring Georgia state officials to overturn 2020 election results.

  • During the hearing Pak broke down one voter fraud claim: "We found that the suitcase full of ballots, the alleged black suitcase that was being seen pulled from under the table, was actually an officials lock box where ballots were kept safe."

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone talks with U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone talks with U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Biden's win verified: Fact check: Joe Biden legally won presidential election, despite persistent contrary claims

Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner

  • Al Schmidt, a Republican city commissioner overseeing the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia, defended the 2020 presidential election results saying he found no claims of voter fraud there

  • Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren from California asked him about a claim from Giuliana that "8,000 dead people voted in Pennsylvania."

  • Not only was there not evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn’t even evidence of eight,” Schmidt said. “We took seriously every case that was referred to us, but no matter how fantastical, no matter how absurd, we took every one of those seriously."

Benjamin Ginsberg, attorney

  • Benjamin Ginsberg, a lawyer who represented Republican candidates in three elections, said Trump filed dozens of legal challenges for alleged voter fraud, but none were substantiated.

  • In 2000, the victory margin in the key state of Florida was 537 votes. In 2020, the closest margin was more than 10,000 votes in Arizona and Trump would have needed several states to change their results. “You just don’t make up those sorts of numbers in recounts," Ginsberg said.

  • Trump’s campaign lost 61 cases challenging the election in state and federal courts. “The simple fact is that the Trump campaign did not make its case,” Ginberg said.

Richard Donoghue, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

  • Richard Donoghue, former deputy attorney general, testified that he told Trump all of the conspiracies were false when the former president asked about voter fraud theories.

  • Donoghue said he told Trump many of the theories were not supported by evidence gathered. He noted that while Trump would accept that one allegation was false, he would move on to another conspiracy theory.

Jared Kushner, one of Trump's advisors

  • In a taped video played, Jared Kushner, one of Trump's advisors and his son-and-law, testified that Rudy Giuliani’s approach to claim victory in the 2020 presidential elections and promote voter fraud conspiracy theories was a bad idea.

  • Kushner said he told Trump that it is “not the approach I would take if I was you.” “‘I have confidence in Rudy,’” Kushner recalled Trump saying.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 hearings witnesses: Who testified about Trump, 2020 election

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.