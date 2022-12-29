Jan. 6 Committee Drops Trump Subpoena as Time Runs Out

Charisma Madarang
·1 min read
Former President Trump Holds Rally In Pennsylvania Ahead Of Midterms - Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former President Trump Holds Rally In Pennsylvania Ahead Of Midterms - Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack withdrew the subpoena it issued to former President Donald Trump, as the probe wraps up and Republicans are set to take control of the chamber in January.

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat and the chairman of the committee, stated in a letter to Trump’s attorney on Wednesday, CNN reports.

More from Rolling Stone

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” Thompson continued.

In October, the committee subpoenaed Trump for documents related to the investigation including phone records from Jan. 6; communications with members of Congress from Dec. 18 to Jan. 6 pertaining to the 2020 election; and any communications with several of the figures central to the effort to overturn the election, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and others.

In response, the former president sued the Jan. 6 Select Committee in an attempt to block the subpoena. As the committee is set to dissolve upon the new Congress taking office on Jan. 3, lawmakers ran out of time to obtain Trump’s records. The panel also also pulled back its subpoenas for other witnesses.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • SCOTUS leaves Title 42 in place temporarily

    STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily left in place a pandemic-era order allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border.In a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, the High Court granted a request by a group of Republican state attorneys general to put on hold a judge's decision invalidating the emergency public health order known as Title 42, while it considered whether they could intervene to challenge the ruling that 19 states have already opposed.The states argued that lifting the policy could lead to an increase in already-record border crossings.President Joe Biden told reporters that the Supreme Court is expected to reach a ruling on the Title 42 immigration case by June.And in the meantime the administration would have to enforce it – but he thought ending it was overdue.The policy was first implemented in March 2020 under Republican former President Donald Trump at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Democrat President kept the restrictions in place for more than a year after taking office in 2021 despite promising to shift away from Trump's hardline immigration policies.In the 2022 fiscal year, which ended September 30., U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a record 2.2 million migrants at the southwest border.The Supreme Court said it would hear arguments over the policy in its February session.

  • Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee withdraws subpoena to ex-president

    Former president’s tax returns expected to be released by House Ways and Means Committee on Friday

  • Supreme Court keeps Trump-era immigration policy in place, with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch dissenting: 'We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort'

    The policy, first enacted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows the United States to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border.

  • 'I'm outraged': OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he was "outraged" on Wednesday as he announced the charges laid against two people in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. He said that one of the suspects had been out on bail on a number of weapons-related charges and Carrique was "outraged" that the man "was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer." He said he wanted to see changes to protect the public from violent offenders with such charges against them.

  • Vanadium - Powering the Renewable Energy Revolution

    An 18-page Industry Report was recently published by eResearch Corp. (www.eresearch.com) titled “Vanadium: ...

  • 2022 will be warmest year ever for UK, Met Office says

    Provisional figures suggest this year's average temperature will beat the all-time high set in 2014.

  • Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. “If we keep playing like this, we’re going to get lots of wins,” Raanta said. “It’s a good confidence-booster, but I don’t think we’re worrying too much about the streak.

  • New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws

    State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Republicans are eager to tighten election rules further while Democrats, who took control of two additional statehouses, will seek to make it easier to cast a ballot. Minnesota's newly reelected Democratic secretary of state, Steve Simon, said he had spoken to several secretaries of state who are eager to push for changes in voting.

  • Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve

    The NBC host had some shade to throw at Andy Cohen, who dissed Rockin' Eve's performers last year

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers

    Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.

  • Jennifer Lopez jumps onto the latest TikTok trend, debuting a layered 'butterfly' haircut

    Jennifer Lopez speaks Shotgun Wedding alongside movie co-star Josh Duhamel. For the promo clip, she rocks a trending TikTok look: the butterfly haircut.

  • From 'Glass Onion' to 'Top Gun: Maverick,' here are 30 movies you need to stream right now

    Ready to catch up on movies, but can't remember what to watch? We can help you pick the right films to stream at home with our must-see list of 2022.

  • Ontario officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont., was 'ambushed': OPP commissioner

    HAGERSVILLE, Ont. — The Ontario Provincial Police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call Tuesday was "essentially ambushed," the commissioner of the force says. Police say 28-year-old Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon and was shot dead when he got there. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Pierzchala was at the scene for a very short period of time and stood "absolutely no chance of being

  • Rishi Sunak’s wife decks out Downing Street flat with velvet sofas

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has decked out their Downing Street flat with velvet sofas as part of a design makeover bankrolled by the couple.

  • Major snow storm leaves behind an ice town in Ontario

    STORY: A historic blizzard that hit states of the U.S. and Canada over the Christmas weekend brought strong winds, freezing rain, heavy snowfall, power outages, and a massive cancellation of flights.

  • Lululemon's Boxing Day event is ending soon: 12 best finds that are still in stock

    We've gathered the best of the best Lululemon Boxing Day finds for men and women that are still in stock.

  • Alberta made it tough to sell catalytic converters to scrap metal dealers. What's happened since?

    Eric Grand-Maison says buying and recycling old catalytic converters used to make up a big part of his business. But since the provincial government brought in new rules for sellers and buyers, sales have cooled considerably at Big House Converters. He says there appears to be a burgeoning underground market for the valuable devices. Grand-Maison flicked through a long list of ads on his phone that offer cash for converters and cars — a practice that may circumvent legislated changes approved in

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.