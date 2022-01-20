Jan. 6 Committee Asks Ivanka Trump To Cooperate In Investigation

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack asked former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, then a White House senior adviser, to provide information for their inquiry into the insurrection.

In a letter to Ivanka Trump, the committee wrote requesting her “voluntary cooperation” around “a wide range of critical topics” relating to Jan. 6, 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.