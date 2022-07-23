Jan. 6 Clown Thinks Getting Banned by Airbnb Will Help Him Win an Election

Michael Daly
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

After his arrest last month for joining the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Ryan Kelley boasted that the bust had only enhanced his chance of winning the Republican primary for governor of Michigan.

“If they didn’t know me before, they know me now,” he said repeatedly.

But on Tuesday, Kelley received personal proof that not everybody is ready to shrug off an assault on our democracy. It began when he logged onto the Airbnb app on his phone.

“Hi Ryan,

My name’s Cedar, and I’m with Airbnb’s Trust Team.

After a routine review, we’ve determined that your account should be removed from the Airbnb platform. Removal means that your account will no longer be accessible, and you won’t be able to create a new one.”

The message told him to check his email for further details.

“I went to my email to look, and there was an email from Airbnb stating my account was permanently deactivated due to attending the January 6th DC rally,” he told The Daily Beast in a subsequent email of his own.

On learning of the ban, he sought to play the victim and turn it to his political advantage, just as he had the arrest. And he needed the added boost, having risen to first in a field of six candidates right after the bust, but recently sliding back into second or third.

“If you want to know who is going to fight for us the hardest, look at who they are trying to silence the most,” he said in a Facebook post. “Woke corporations and woke government are coming to cancel anyone who goes against their extremist agenda. I will not be intimidated by the leftist commies! “

He tried to bolster his case for his supposed unfair treatment by posting an Airbnb review from a property owner named Brandy.

“Ryan was an ideal guest! Great communication, respected rules and left the space in good condition. Would definitely host him again.”

That is not what the Capitol Police would say about the mob on Jan. 6. And Airbnb responded to that outrage as if the people’s house had been its biggest listing. The result was a “Capitol Safety Plan” that the company announced back on January 11. One section of it is titled “Banning Individuals Identified as Involved in Criminal Activity at the Capitol.”

Michigan GOP Frontrunner’s Gubernatorial Campaign Implodes After Capitol Riot Arrest

“When we learn through media or law enforcement sources the names of individuals confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity at the United States Capitol on January 6, we investigate whether the named individuals have an account on Airbnb,” it says. “This includes cross-referencing the January 6 arrest logs of D.C. Metro Police. If the individuals have an Airbnb account, we take action, which includes banning them from using Airbnb.”

An Airbnb spokesman noted this week, “We have been very public about our approach to individuals physically involved in the Capitol insurrection. Specifically, we have shared that as we learn of individuals charged with federal crimes related to the riots, we remove them from Airbnb if we find that they have an account. We have consistently and transparently applied this approach.”

Kelley escaped being banned earlier because he had not been among those arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack. But the Airbnb policy remained in effect over the months that followed, as the FBI slowly built a case that began with a tip 10 days after the attack.

“On January 16th, 2021, an anonymous tipster from Michigan submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) via tips.fbi.gov, which identified that Ryan Kelley was at the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021,” the subsequent criminal complaint reads. “The tipster provided photos of who they believed was Ryan D. Kelley (KELLEY) at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The information provided by the tipster showed KELLEY at the U.S. Capitol wearing a black coat, a backwards black baseball cap with a rectangular U.S. flag emblem above the bill, and aviator sunglasses.”

FBI agents confirmed to their satisfaction that the man was indeed Kelley. The complaint said the video shows the same figure “in a crowd of people who are assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers.” The figure at one point pauses and bends over, raising his cell phone.

“At approximately 2:25 p.m., the individual in the black hat uses his cell phone to take a picture of blood on an architectural feature at the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint alleges.

Various photos and videos released by federal prosecutors show the figure gesturing—at times with one hand, at others with both—for the mob to follow him up into the Capitol.

“Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is war baby!” he was recorded shouting.

But he does not seem to actually enter.

“I did not go inside the Capitol or any building,” Kelley later told a Michigan radio station.

If that is so, Kelley demonstrated a no less craven form of cowardice than was displayed that day by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who roused the mob by raising a clenched fist while safely behind police barricades and was later caught on video inside the Capitol fleeing these very same people. Kelley gestured for the insurrectionists to follow him and then apparently hung back as they continued on inside.

<div class="inline-image__title">USA-POLITICS/MICHIGAN</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Ryan Kelley, Michigan gubernatorial candidate, speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump demanding a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., February 8, 2022. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Emily Elconin/Reuters</div>
USA-POLITICS/MICHIGAN

Ryan Kelley, Michigan gubernatorial candidate, speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump demanding a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., February 8, 2022.

Emily Elconin/Reuters

Had Kelley joined them, some of his own blood might have been spilled. He also might have faced felony charges rather than just four misdemeanors when he was finally arrested.

When he appeared before a judge this month, Kelley pleaded not guilty. He faces a maximum of a year behind bars if convicted, but there is a chance he could parlay the political boost into four years as governor. He did seem unhappy when the judge denied his lawyer’s request that he “be permitted to carry his firearm for his own self-defense during the campaign.”

Kelley surrendered any guns he had, but tried to be a Second Amendment hotshot by posting on Facebook a photo of himself with a pistol on his hip back in October, speaking as a co-founder of the American Patriot Council at a Stop the Steal rally. Another photo shows him flanked by military types armed with AR-15 type rifles. Another picture is of an assault weapon decorated with a small American flag, lying on a shooting range counter along with two magazines bearing Ryan Kelley for Governor stickers.

Had Kelley actually stormed inside the Capitol rather than just urging others to do so while he took a picture of blood on the white marble, he risked facing felony charges. And a felony conviction would have meant he could no longer legally own a gun.

As it is, Kelley can expect to be able to tote a pistol on his hip again, however the case goes. The primary may well be determined by who, if anybody, Trump endorses. Trump is not yet backing Kelley even though the 40-year-old real estate agent is so deluded he speaks of Jan. 6 as a day when America was at its best, not at its very worst.

“President Trump had a rally that day and he called for Americans to come there and support him, to shine a light on fraud that happened in our election. And there was a lot of American flags there that day and there was a lot of people singing the national anthem. So that day we were there celebrating America. It’s going to be remembered for a very long time, I’ll say that much.”

He will get proof of that whenever he tries to open a new Airbnb account, whether he be governor, or convicted criminal, or both or neither.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —

  • All-Stars showcase modern MLB: HRs, strikeouts, shifts

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The All-Star Game showcased what baseball has become — home runs, strikeouts and offense-killing shifts. The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth innings of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss, its ninth in a row. In a sport where R&D has become as important as BP, four of the five runs scored on long balls. There were 22 strikeouts, including the final three batters on 10 pitches by Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase in a game that lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes despite ju

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.