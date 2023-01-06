This Jan. 6, blame GOP faction's burn-it-down theatrics on what Trump set in motion

Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
·4 min read

I look forward to the day when we can mark Jan. 6 and everything will be peaceful at the nation’s Capitol.

More peaceful, anyway.

The turmoil this week over electing a new House speaker is certainly less appalling than what happened with the riot over the presidential election two years ago.

Yet it’s still a sign of the problems in Washington – largely the division within the Republican Party and the fact that a small faction of detractors determined to cause trouble are garnering way too much attention.

GOP 'clown show' is on full display: House speaker battle is really bad look for Republicans.

The storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark moment in our nation’s history. This is especially true given the role former President Donald Trump had in fomenting the anger and distrust of the 2020 election among his most ardent supporters.

Trump’s personal failings ahead of – and during – the riot were detailed in the final 800-page report last month from the House Jan. 6 committee that spent much of last year holding prime-time public hearings and interviewing witnesses to get to the bottom of what happened that day.

The committee’s intent from the beginning was clear: to point the blame on the former president. And that’s what it did.

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump the peacemaker?

Oddly, this Jan. 6, it’s Trump who is calling for the government to run smoothly. California Congressman Kevin McCarthy desperately wants the job as House speaker, but the GOP’s narrow victory in that chamber has given about 20 holdouts more power than they deserve to prevent him from getting the gavel. It’s the first time in 100 years the House has failed to seat a speaker on the first vote.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote this on Truth Social: “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!”

Trump is now getting a taste of his own rabble-rousing.

Come on, Republicans: Our midterm losses are the final straw. Dump Trump now.

Even historically die-hard Trump supporters like Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have defied him. Boebert blatantly told Trump that he should tell McCarthy to back down.

And Gaetz has stupidly said that he'd prefer to see a Democratic House speaker than to have McCarthy in charge, according to McCarthy.

President Donald Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California leave the U.S. Capitol in 2018.

Republicans gone rogue

The former president created a framework where theatrics trump substance and getting sound bites on TV is a chief goal. Boebert, Gaetz and their ilk have learned from the master. Yet grandstanding is not governing. It’s the opposite.

Most of these troublemakers don’t have any sound reason for not backing McCarthy and don’t have a strong consensus candidate waiting in the wings. One of the critics, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, has raised valid concerns about wanting to stop the wild spending in Congress. And he’s right that Republicans aren’t doing enough to slow down Democrats.

But is this the right time – and the right way – to have that battle?

In preventing the election of a speaker, these Republicans pose a threat to constituent services as members can’t be sworn in until a leader is chosen. Plus, without functioning committees, daily intelligence briefings are impacted and checks and balances on the Biden White House – something the GOP should want – are put on hold.

House GOP battle is no joke: McCarthy speaker spectacle is deadly serious

Don't expect Democrats to help

Democrats are gleeful about the dysfunction from their Republican colleagues. And President Joe Biden has said that it’s “embarrassing” but not his problem.

It’s not his problem – nor Democrats’ – but don’t think Democrats are ready to smooth things over.

What's next?: Why America needs a 'do-nothing' Congress for the next 2 years

For instance, two former congressmen from my state of Michigan – Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash and recently retired GOP Rep. Fred Upton – are open to taking the job. While no House speaker has been an unelected member of Congress, the Constitution allows for that. Amash is actively campaigning for speaker, and Upton finds the idea “intriguing.”

To gain the 218 votes they’d need, however, either candidate must gain the support of many Democrats. And I don’t see any world in which that would happen. Democrats may like to point to Republicans’ failing, but don’t expect them to ease the drama.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques

This mess will be up to Republicans to solve. Given the strength of our Constitution and some principled politicians, much like on Jan. 6, 2021, I have confidence our republic will prevail just fine.

Yet it’s ironic that two years after Trump reveled in the chaos at the Capitol, he’s now on the side of government operating as it should.

Unfortunately, the consequences of what he helped put in motion that day are still on full display.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House speaker vote division intersects with Trump's Jan. 6 legacy

