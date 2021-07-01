Businessman Buys A Dozen Mangoes From 11-Year-Old Girl For Rs 1.2 Lakh To Fulfil Her Educational Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced education systems worldwide to find alternatives to face-face instruction. While online education has been a ‘blessing in disguise’ in many ways, it has also exposed various challenges that it poses, especially in the rural areas. The lack of resources like smartphones and laptops has made it difficult for many students to adapt to learning in the new normal.

11-year-old Tulsi Kumar selling mangoes

Jamshedpur-based Tulsi Kumar (11) was undergoing the same struggles, until she managed to sell a dozen mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh. Surprised? We are too! There have been several heartwarming stories that have come to the surface, just like this one.

Mumbai-based businessman Ameya Hetehad heard of Kumar’s ordeal on a regional news channel. What struck him about this young girl was how she didn’t seek sympathy. Instead, she wanted to use her savings from the sale of mangoes to buy a smartphone for her educational needs.

Hete transferred Rs 1,20,000 to the girl's father’s account with which the parents bought her a phone.

“We are proud of you Tulsi for setting an example and not submitting to your reality. ‘Where there is a will, there is always a way',” Hete tweeted.

He also gifted her a smartphone worth Rs 13,000 and a year-long internet connection, to ensure that Kumar can bring her dreams to life.

“Tulsi is a very smart and hardworking student. We are happy if she completes her education with the help we have given. We will continue to help her when she needs it," Hete told the media.

