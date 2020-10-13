Jammu ropeway project begins commercial operations amid Covid precautions

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): The first phase of the much-awaited Jammu Ropeway Project (JRP) has begun commercial operations amid adequate Covid precautions, a senior official said, adding that the second phase was expected to start soon.

Rakesh Bhat, project manager, Jammu Ropeway said that this project will boost tourism and increase the economic activity here.

Speaking to ANI, Bhat said, "We started this service on October 3. It is a nice initiative to boost tourism and the economy of Jammu. Easing of lockdown has also helped in the operations as now people have started to come in bulk. Till now around 600 people have taken this service and they like it very much."

"We have been taking all the precautionary measures related to COVID-19. We are providing sanitisers to the people and allowing only three people in one cart despite its capacity to carry at least six people. This is the first phase and the second will be coming soon," Bhat added.

The ropeway was a long-pending demand of the people of Jammu and now they are enjoying the service and said that it is a good experience.

"We have been waiting for this service for a long time as it existed everywhere except Jammu. Now we are happy that this service has started here too. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. This ropeway will also boost tourism here," Anil Bhasin, a resident of Jammu told ANI. (ANI)