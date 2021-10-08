Jammu: Protests Against Pakistan, Thursday's Killing of Govt School Teachers

Jammu and Kashmir People Forum, on Friday, 8 October, staged a protest in Jammu against Pakistan and the killings of two government school teachers in Srinagar on Thursday, ANI reported.

The protests took place after the mortal remains of Supinder Kaur, reported to be the principal of Sangam Higher Secondary School at the Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar, were taken for last rites. Deepak Chand, a Hindu from Jammu and a teacher at the school, was the other deceased. The two were shot at from point-blank range.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, on Thursday, had said the terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was behind the attack.

The protesters raised slogans against TRF, chanting "We want justice" during the procession, which included several members of the Sikh community.

"We don't know whether it is the end of militancy or beginning of a more gruesome incident. The government must look into the matter and work on the safety of the people living here. Those who did it are not humans," one of the persons who participated in the procession said.

PDP Demands J&K LG Manoj Sinha's Resignation

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday asked for Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha's resignation.

"We strongly condemn and demand that Governor Manoj Sinha should give resignation as he totally failed to handle the situation. We ask the Government of India why it happened if militancy is over and the situation is normal," PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said during a press conference.

"Since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the home ministry is monitoring the situation then why these incidents happened. So, it is clear Government of India, security agencies totally failed to control the situation," he added.

He further said that the incident of civilian killings "was unfortunate and against Kashmiriyat".

"We appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be united to defeat vested interests of people, who are trying to disturb peace and damage communal harmony. Now, we are going for peaceful protest," he added.

Civilians Being Targeted To Create an Atmosphere of Fear: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Earlier on Thursday, Kashmiri Pandits had staged a demonstration against the killings in the Muthi area of Jammu, demanding better security for minorities.

"These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear, communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos & defame local Kashmiri Muslims. This is being done on instructions from agencies in Pak," Dilbag Singh had said.

Overall, seven civilians have been killed in J&K in the last 10 days, reported The Hindu. On Tuesday, suspected militants had killed Makhan Lal Bindroo outside his shop in Srinagar. A street food vendor, who hailed from Bihar, and a taxi stand association president in Bandipora were also killed in the attacks.

(With inputs from ANI.)

