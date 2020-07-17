Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter

Srinagar, July 17: At least two unidentified terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to Jammu & Kashmir Police, the two unknown terrorists have been killed in a gunfight that took place in Kulgam. The operation is still underway and the identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. On Friday morning, an encounter began between security forces and terrorists at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam.

As soon as the gunfight was reported, Police and security forces were pressed into service in Kulgam. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier this month on July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam.

#UPDATE: One unidentified terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter. Operation going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/ZWxkByxbUf — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020





On July 12, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter. Police informed that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town after special inputs about the presence of militants there.

A day after on July 13, two Jaish e Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police informed that one of the slain militants was a local while the second one belonged to Pakistan. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.