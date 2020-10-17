Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Neutralised by Security Forces in Encounter in Anantnag District; Gunfight Underway

Anantnag, October 17: A terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Larnoo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. The entire area has been cordoned off. The gunfight, which has broken out in the morning, is still underway. One AK rifle recovered was recovered. Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Neutralised, Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter.

Following intelligence inputs, the security forces carried out search operation in the area. The encounter broke out after terrorists fired upon the security forces. However, the identity of the deceased terrorist is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited. Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in Encounter in Pulwama's Dadoora Area.

A joint operation was launched today early morning in Anantnag based on Jammu & Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid & contact was established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated & one AK rifle recovered. Joint operation in progress: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020





It is the fourth encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within a week. On October 14 also, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of the Shopian district. On October 12, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar. In 2020 so far, close to 200 terrorists have been eliminated.