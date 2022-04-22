Jammed jet stream allows Norway to hit 20C before Toronto

Some lucky towns in eastern Norway saw temperatures crack the 20-degree mark this week, notching a level of warmth Toronto hasn’t enjoyed so far this year.

Multiple towns in southeastern Norway exceeded 20°C on Wednesday afternoon. Gulsvik recorded an impressive high of 20.8°C, according to data from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, which is significantly above the town’s typical high of about 6°C for the date. Nearby Tønsberg hit an even 20°C on Wednesday afternoon, far exceeding their seasonal high of about 7°C for April 20th.

Norway Temps April 20 2022

This kind of warmth is impressive for Norway in April, and even more impressive is that these high-latitude towns hit the 20-degree mark before Toronto. Gulsvik and Tønsberg, which are each about 80 km outside of Oslo, reside around the same latitude as Fort Smith, N.W.T.

DON’T MISS: Reality check: April is never really that 'nice,' Canada

AN ATMOSPHERIC LOGJAM TO SPAN THE ENTIRE HEMISPHERE

April is a notoriously fickle month for weather across Canada. Folks are itching for springtime weather to jump north of the border, but persistent troughs just won’t let winter break its grip on the country.

Canada UL Pattern

The pattern that’s kept much of Canada below-seasonal in recent weeks stretches far beyond our borders, an influence that stretches thousands of kilometres beyond our eastern and western coasts.

The remnants of a typhoon that rolled through the western Pacific Ocean last week finally reached Canada this week, amplifying the trough that ultimately allowed snow to fly across parts of Ontario and Quebec a couple of days ago.

Rex Block

An upper-level blocking pattern over western Europe helped reinforce this spell of below-seasonal weather.

A rex block—an upper-level low caught beneath an upper-level ridge—set up over western Europe this week, essentially jamming the upper-level pattern and forcing the jet stream to grow wavier over Canada. This pattern reinforced the streak of below-seasonal temperatures across Central Canada, while also allowing unseasonable warmth to spread deep into Norway.

Story continues

Folks in southern Ontario pining for spring-like weather won’t have to wait very long for things to shift, even for just a couple of days.

ONTemps Sunday

A warm front is expected to lift over the region this weekend, allowing temperatures to soar above 20°C for most communities. Toronto, however, could remain under the influence of the lake’s chilly breeze, keeping highs below 20°C through at least the beginning of May.