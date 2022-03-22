JamLoop OTT and CTV Advertising Customer Experiences 145% Increase in Website Traffic as Measured by LeadsRx Attribution

·4 min read

An OTT & CTV Buying Platform, JamLoop is the First to Use LeadsRx Attribution to Measure OTT and CTV Ad Effectiveness vs. Other Channels

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx, an Unbounce Company, announced that its marketing attribution product LeadsRx Attribution™ has been selected to power the performance measurement of brand advertising served up by JamLoop's Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) demand-side advertising platform. Specifically, LeadsRx is helping JamLoop analyze and measure website visitation and conversion attribution across multiple screens on behalf of automotive, retail, and financial advertisers.

Streaming television viewing has accelerated over the last two years, particularly as the pandemic drives consumers to seek quality on-demand entertainment, coupled with lower monthly fees and more flexible plan commitments than traditional cable TV. Accordingly, streaming TV advertising - known as OTT or CTV advertising - has grown exponentially to offer brands a way to activate OTT audiences with highly popular content. eMarketer projects that overall U.S. CTV advertising will total $19.1 billion in 2022, up from just $2.64 billion in 2017. Marketers and advertisers are taking note of the importance of measuring the effectiveness of their OTT and CTV ad spend.

"OTT and CTV advertising truly combines the best of digital and traditional linear TV advertising. It has digital's granular audience targeting and measurement capabilities, combined with a big screen TV, lean-back viewing experience inside brand-safe content. Now that advertisers recognize that OTT/CTV is no longer a ‘nice to have' but rather a necessity to reach cord-cutting consumers, they need to understand the impact on their broader marketing mix," said Leif Welch, Founder and CEO of JamLoop.

"While OTT/CTV is still primarily a branding vehicle, the storyline for advertisers will become more performance-oriented over time. It's critically important for us to show the efficacy of streaming media vis a vis other channels in the marketing mix, particular as it enhances that mix," Welch said. "As a starting point to providing more performance-based signals, we chose to partner with LeadsRx to provide those signals, both because of its integrated website and conversion attribution solution, as well as its broader ability to measure the impact on other marketing mediums like social media, e-commerce, off-line commerce."

JamLoop customers have seen a consistent increase in website traffic when running an OTT/CTV campaign alongside more traditional digital lead generation initiatives like SEO and SEM. For example, one case study with a large national financial services advertiser generated a 145% lift in website traffic over a one-month period attributed to the CTV campaign alone, as measured by LeadsRx integration within the JamLoop ad buying platform.

"JamLoop is on the forefront of innovation in delivering OTT and CTV advertising and using analytics to measure campaign performance, providing a transparent customer experience for brands," said AJ Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of LeadsRx. "Using LeadsRx Attribution, JamLoop is able to provide advertisers the impartial data necessary to compare ROAS of OTT and CTV ads versus ads across other marketing channels."

About LeadsRx

Guided by an ethos of impartiality, consumer privacy, and quality first-party data, LeadsRx provides SaaS software and services that has helped marketers at more than 5,000 global and local brands and agencies increase customer acquisition efficiency, grow lifetime value, and identify wasted ad spend. The LeadsRx foundational technology is its unique Universal Pixel™ that has collected more than 2 billion personas for anonymous individuals - not personal identities, but the characteristics or demographic attributes that make up the type of customer or customers represented by their digital experience across devices, browsers, and apps. LeadsRx is an Unbounce company. To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About JamLoop

JamLoop is a buy-side platform for OTT & CTV advertising that helps brands reach streaming TV audiences watching shows, movies, and live sports content. Our proprietary bidding and audience targeting technology gives us greater control and insights into the buying process, enabling a high-tech | high-touch customer experience.

For more information

Jeff Fishburn
Fishburn PR for LeadsRx
jeff@fishburnpr.com

SOURCE: LeadsRx



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694027/JamLoop-OTT-and-CTV-Advertising-Customer-Experiences-145-Increase-in-Website-Traffic-as-Measured-by-LeadsRx-Attribution

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur