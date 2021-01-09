Jacob Chansley: ‘QAnon Shaman’ and Jay Kay lookalike charged over US Capitol riots
A Trump supporter and prominent follower of baseless conspiracy theory QAnon has been charged over Wednesday’s riots in the US Capitol building.
Jacob Anthony Chansley, more commonly known as Jake Angeli, is being held in police custody. He is suspected of being the protester photographed with his face painted and elaborate horned headgear.
His look saw him likened to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay as images of him emerged on social media following the violent demonstrations in Washington DC.
Chansley, who calls himself the "QAnon Shaman", is facing charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
A statement from the federal attorney for Washington DC said: "It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants.
"This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade."
Chansley has not commented publicly on the charges.
He is among dozens of people arrested following the mob invasion which left five people dead.
Separately, the man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has also been charged following the fierce rioting.
Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was arrested on Friday night on a federal warrant and is being held without bail in the state’s Pinellas County jail, according to official records.
Johnson is a married father-of-five who was quickly identified on social media by local residents as the man pictured smiling as he strolled through the Capitol rotunda carrying Ms Pelosi’s lectern, The Bradenton Herald reported.
He was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Before being deleted or taken down, Johnson posted on social media that he was in Washington, DC, during Wednesday’s riot. His content included disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, according to The Bradenton Herald.
The rioters took over the house and senate chambers and smashed windows on Wednesday. Some waved Confederate flags.
By Saturday, prosecutors had filed 17 cases in federal district court and 40 others in the District of Columbia Superior Court for a variety of offences related to the disorder that shocked the world.
These ranged from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the US Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening members of congress.
Prosecutors said additional cases remained under review, while dozens of other suspects were being sought by federal agents.
The US attorney in Washington vowed that “all options were on the table” for charges, including possibly sedition.
