Jamie Walker admits better team won in Commonwealth final loss

Jamie Walker admitted there was little he and Sam Tolchard could do at times, as they had to settle for silver in the lawn bowls men’s pairs at the Commonwealth Games.

Northampton native Walker and Tolchard had fought back from 15-9 down to level at 16-16 but could not finish the job to take the gold medal, as a crucial penultimate end went the way of Welsh duo Jarrad Breen and Daniel Salmon.

Partner Tolchard looked to put England ahead but got his shot wrong and ended up gifting Wales an extra shot advantage heading into the final end.

But Walker held his hands up that Breen and Salmon were just too good at times in Leamington Spa.

“The game was one of those where we went behind, but we weren’t really doing a lot wrong,’ said Walker, who goes again in the men’s singles. “Jarrad played some big bowls and got some maximum results.

“Fair play to the boys, we knew if we kept doing what we’re doing, a few minor changes got us back into the game and then at the end, [it was] a few inches here or there.”

The momentum seemed to be behind the English pair as they fought back in the second half, roared on by the crowd which contained men’s triples champions Jamie Chestney, Louis Ridout, and Nick Brett.

And Tolchard reflected that it just wasn’t meant to be for the pair.

“We got right back in the game, got back to level,” said Tolchard.

“Jamie has nailed it, Jarrad has played some unbelievable bowls to squeeze it in the ditch.

“We laid good at the end but unfortunately, I’ve found the hole twice.

“That’s the way it goes, that’s bowls, today wasn’t our day – congratulations to them.”

Both men have a chance to add to their silver medals, with Walker going in the singles and Tolchard teaming up with triples champions Jamie Chestney, Nick Brett, and Louis Ridout in the fours.

And Walker admitted there was no time to reflect on the defeat just yet.

“The schedule is pretty rammed,” added Walker. “It’s just gone again, there’ll be time to reflect on this later.”