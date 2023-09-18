Jamie Vardy still mocking ‘no bottle’ Tottenham seven years after Leicester title

Jamie Vardy is still dining out on Leicester City's remarkable Premier League title win seven years ago, and Tottenham's failure to stop it.

The striker, who was last season relegated with the Foxes from the top flight, surprised Vernon Kay fans with an appearance at 'BBC Radio 2 in the Park' festival on Sunday ahead of the radio star's DJ set.

The event was taking place in Leicester and Vardy was reportedly warmly welcomed by the local fans, and chatted to the crowd ahead of Kay's performance.

And Vardy could not resist a dig at Spurs, who seven years ago were Leicester's biggest title rivals before falling away in the final weeks of the season.

Jamie Vardy proving once again why he is the goat. pic.twitter.com/BLCqqfAB43 — Jack (@JackWhitman_7) September 17, 2023

"Where are the Tottenham fans?" he asked into the microphone, which was met with a smattering of boos. "Still got no bottle", he added.

Vardy scored his first goal of the season, in his sixth game, on Friday night as Leicester beat Southampton in the Championship.

Tottenham, on Saturday, scored in the 97th and 99th minutes to beat Sheffield United 2-1, to record a fourth win in a row in the Premier League and maintain their unbeaten start to the season. It was the latest comeback in Premier League history, beating the previous record also held by Spurs from a 3-2 win at Leicester in 2022.