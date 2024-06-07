Jamie Vardy stays at Leicester City – he’s coming back to the Premier League

Vardy was central to Leicester's extraordinary Premier League title in 2015 and, unlike many of his team-mates, has stayed at the club since - Getty Images

Jamie Vardy will take his career in the Premier League past his 38th birthday after agreeing a new one-year contract at Leicester City.

The greatest signing in Leicester history has provided the Championship title winners with a huge lift before their return to the top flight.

Leicester are without a head coach after the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea this week, and are continuing to compile a shortlist in their recruitment process.

The decision to keep Vardy for another 12 months was approved by Maresca before his exit, and negotiations have progressed over the past week. An EFL transfer embargo was also lifted on Thursday.

Vardy, 37, scored 18 goals in the Championship last season to take Leicester back to the top division following their relegation in May 2023.

Signed from then non-league club Fleetwood Town for just £1 million in May 2012, Vardy has lifted a Premier League title, the FA Cup and Community Shield while also breaking a goal-scoring record by scoring in 11 consecutive games.

