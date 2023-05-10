Jamie Towers Selects Maxwell-Kates, Inc. As Managing Agent Of Record

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell-Kates, Inc. (MKI), an Associa company and leading provider of property management services in New York City, is pleased to announce that Jamie Towers, a Mitchell-Lama cooperative located in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx, has selected the company as its managing agent of record. The Jamie Towers complex includes four buildings with 620 units featuring a central green space, swimming pool, playground, community room, and outdoor parking. To oversee the complex, MKI has brought on property management veterans Frank J. Fish and Kenia Vargas as onsite property manager and assistant property manager, respectively.

Jamie Towers joins several additional Mitchell-Lama communities that are already longstanding MKI clients. MKI is one of only a handful of property management firms designated by New York City and New York State as Mitchell-Lama management specialists. The Mitchell-Lama Program was created by the Limited Profit Housing Act in 1955 to provide middle-class homeowners throughout the state with affordable housing. The New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal oversees Mitchell-Lama developments and works with owners as they provide low-cost financing tools to help maintain the developments while also extending their affordability.

“We are excited to welcome the Jamie Towers community to the Maxwell-Kates family and are honored that their board and shareholders trust us to manage their most valuable assets,” said Maxwell-Kates President David DeGidio. “We also thank the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal for their efforts throughout this competitive, multi-phase bidding process.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a real estate property management firm with solid experience managing Mitchell-Lama cooperative communities such as ours,” said Nestor Ortiz, Jamie Towers co-op board president. “We are pleased with our experience so far and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Jamie Towers is finalizing its management transition under the leadership of MKI Chief Administrative Officer Angela Karabaic. The RFP response, pitch, and presentation was led by MKI President David DeGidio and Senior Vice President of New Business and Marketing Andy Marks.

About Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

Maxwell-Kates, Inc. is a leading property management firm with over 37 years providing service excellence to its cooperative and condominium clients, including a portfolio of Mitchell-Lama properties. It currently services nearly 200 buildings representing almost 15,000 apartments, throughout New York City. It is a portfolio company of Associa. To learn more, visit www.maxwellkates.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

