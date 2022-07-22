Jamie T interview: ‘Adele was like my sister. We haven’t spoken in a long time’

Treays performs at Brixton Academy in 2016 - Getty

In 2006, 20-year-old Jamie Treays – performing under the name Jamie T – was one of the UK’s biggest breakthrough artists. A singer-songwriter whose lippy swagger and volatile character aligned him with a streak of confident young millennial British pop heroes including Lily Allen and the Libertines, his debut album Panic Prevention (referring to panic attacks he suffered growing up as a bullied teenager in Wimbledon), was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2007 and delivered a handful of hit singles including Sheila and If You Got the Money.

Also a record producer, Treays’s own independent label Pacemaker even put out Adele’s 2007 debut single, Hometown Glory, while just two years later his second album, Kings & Queens, reached number two in the charts. Performing on Glastonbury’s John Peel stage that summer, his set erupted in a mass singalong. He seemed on top of the world.

But in private, Treays’s anxiety spiralled alongside his newfound fame, and he began to retreat. Long gaps appeared when he neither released music nor performed live. In the five years between his Kings & Queens and 2014’s Where’s the Grudge, concerned fans started a Facebook group Where is Jamie T?

When he finally broke his silence, he admitted to a crisis of confidence. If anything, that situation seems to have got worse. There has been seven years of silence between 2016’s Trick and fifth album, The Theory of Whatever, released today.

Impressively, the Treays’ last four albums all made the top five albums chart and he has maintained a fervent following all these years. His fans will not be disappointed by The Theory of Whatever: another bravura album packed with knotty, witty, shapeshifting songs about the human condition, bursting with melody and lubricious rhythm.

And yet, sitting in the corner of a quiet London pub at lunchtime over a pint of lager, Treays, now 36, remains full of self-doubt. “I don’t know how to do anything,” he announces. “I’m horrendously dyslexic. I can’t do maths at all. I’m scared of emails, scared of having to correspond with people. I don’t understand punctuation, I get text messages and literally can’t make head nor tail of what they mean. If you gave me a guitar and asked me to play a G chord, I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t tell you what a chord was, I don’t f______ know!”

He is often laughing when he makes such pronouncements. Yet at his most vulnerable point in a conversation that rollercoasters between arrogance and insecurity, he confesses: “I am a shy, shy, incredibly shy, incredibly anxious human being. I don’t know how I have managed to do this. I am solitary. I don’t like crowds. I don’t like being in big amounts of people.” He also tells me that he doesn’t like playing in a band, hates rehearsing, loathes making videos and finds interviews a challenge. “The only thing I know how to do is write songs. And I’m f______ good at it. Which is lucky. Cause I just couldn’t do anything else.”

There is little obvious confluence between Jamie’s cheeky onstage persona and his evident awkwardness in conversation. He looks tired, puffy eyed, scruffy and unshaven. When I enquire as to what he has been doing the last seven years, he prickles defensively. “That’s just how long it takes me to write a record,” he replies bullishly. “I mean, who f______ cares? I write songs, I love what I do, I work all f______ day long.”

Singer-songwriter Jamie Treays, better known as Jamie T - Will Robson-Scott

He draws a comparison with Adele, who has only released four albums in 15 years. “Have you noticed she goes quiet every time she stops releasing music? She’s got the same manager as me. It’s the same system. We both got brought up on this idea: don't release anything until it’s f______ good. Be brave enough to shut the f___ up. If your records are good, you’ll survive. If it’s not …” He concludes by swearing voluminously into his pint glass.

Speaking of Adele, “I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he says. “We grew up together, we were like brother and sister back in the day. We ended up in a studio a couple of times. She’s an amazing songwriter, one of the best of all time.” He seems lost in thought for a moment. “God knows what happened to those recordings.”

The pursuit of perfectionism is clearly not the whole story for Jamie T. “I kinda lost my way for a bit,” Treays admits. “I started becoming worried about whether I had any relevance.” One night, he found a track that he had completely forgotten writing: The Old Style Raiders, which became this year’s comeback single and gave him the inspiration to complete the album. The lyrics pluck hope from despair, urging the listener (or himself) to “fight for something you love in life.”

Treays headlines Bestival at Lulworth Castle in 2017 - Getty

The song encapsulates the intriguing dichotomy at the heart of Jamie’s T oeuvre. His songs are full of empathy, addressing issues of mental health and emotional vulnerability, yet they are uplifting rather than maudlin and delivered with electrifying exuberance. It is a dynamic even more apparent during the rare but rambunctious live performances that have helped build a doggedly loyal and patient following.

“Do you want to know the truth?” he asks, as if uncertain whether to admit it himself. “There’s something in anxiety called fight of flight, right? The way I am in public and on stage is almost a catatonic version of fear. It’s not ego. It’s the opposite. It’s absolute f______ terror. When I get on stage, it’s almost exhaustingly difficult. But it's the only place where I can fight the anxiety rather than take flight from it. And so, in the end, it’s a peaceful moment.”

Treays seems inebriated during our interview, slurring words, occasionally grabbing hold of me to make a point, veering between almost boorish self-confidence and profound insecurity. When I question whether he might be self-medicating with alcohol, he is dismissive. “The self-medication I have is writing constantly, changing my mind, being obsessive and driving people around me f______ insane.”

I find myself in the unusual position of delivering a pep talk to an artist I genuinely admire when he tells me: “Honestly, in my heart, I don’t quite know how I’m here. I don’t really know what I’m doing. It’s very difficult. Sorry, I get confused quite often. What do you think I’m good at – if I’m good at anything?”

I am a fan of Jamie T, although it is hard not to be concerned that his many insecurities, anxieties, apparent mental health issues – and, I suspect, lifestyle choices – are intrinsically part of his originality as an artist. The work is consistently great. I just hope it is not exerting too heavy a personal toll.

“I am proud of it,” he declares of an album seven difficult years in the making. “I think I’m exactly where I’m meant to be, no bigger or lesser than I deserve. I just want this to do all right. So do me a favour, and make me look good, yeah?”

The Theory of Whatever is out now