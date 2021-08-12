Jamie Spears Agrees to Resign as Britney’s Conservator: TMZ

Bruno Vincent/Getty

Britney Spears’ father Jamie will step down as the conservator of her estate, a victory for the pop star in her high-profile battle over the legal arrangement that controls much of her life.

Jamie Spears’ lawyers wrote in court filings first reported by TMZ, “Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Spears had filed to remove her father from the conservatorship late last month.

