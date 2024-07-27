Jamie Smith vows to continue fearless cricket after taking attack to West Indies

England new boy Jamie Smith has promised to continue playing fearless cricket after facing down a bouncer barrage from the West Indies on his way to a game-changing 95 at Edgbaston.

The Surrey wicketkeeper’s innings was the difference between the teams on day two of the third Test, with the home side’s first-innings lead of 94 almost exactly matching his contribution from number eight.

With the platform set, England took two late wickets to leave the West Indies trailing by 61 heading into the third day.

SMASHED out of the ground by Jamie Smith! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SHlMtEYvuA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 27, 2024

It was a second striking performance in four innings since the 24-year-old was catapulted into the side ahead of the seasoned duo of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, and all the more notable given the circumstances.

England were still 51 behind when he came to the crease but his bold strokeplay quickly turned things around, particularly when the tourists decided to test him with a burst of short stuff.

Seamer Jayden Seales revealed Smith had been marked down as a “compulsive hooker” in the away dressing room but their attempts to expose a weakness fell flat.

Instead Smith responded with pulls and hooks, launching a huge six over the Eric Hollies Stand and cashing in after tea as the bumpers continued.

“I guess it’s nice to have to set it out quite early on in your career, that you are someone who’s going to go out and be positive, not afraid of opposition,” Smith said.

“Moving forward, you’re not just that sitting target. People are going to come and attack you and you’re going to go and attack them.

“It might bring about my wicket a few times but I’m really not too worried about that because I’m out there to score runs. Pull shot, hook shot…I’m always thinking about taking it on first.”

Smith was calm about missing out on a maiden Test hundred by just five runs, content instead to have helped shape the game in England’s favour and played one utterly unforgettable shot.

England finished day two on top at Edgbaston (Nick Potts/PA)

He had scored just nine when he launched Alzarri Joseph for a monster six, high and handsome over the Eric Hollies Stand. He also sent one out of Lord’s on his debut earlier this month and is making waves as a big-hitter.

“It’s a great memory to look back on,” he said.

“Hopefully that’s a trend moving forward because that means I’m probably moving the right direction. When I come back here with Surrey, it’ll be something to brag about to a few of the lads as well.

“If anyone said to me at the start of the day you’ve got 95, I’m definitely taking that. I’m a little bit gutted, I guess, and I’m sure I will be in a couple of days, looking back on missing out on only five runs. But milestones aside, it was great to put in a performance for team.”