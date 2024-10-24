Jamie Smith rescues England – and now a move up the order could be on the cards

Jamie Smith made a marvellous 89 to drag England out of a terrible situation - Getty Images/Aamir Qureshi

Jamie Smith has rescued England so often in his nascent career – once in every three-Test series – that the time has come to ask if he is the person to avert crises in the first place.

When England were wobbling on the verge of throwing away the advantage of the toss, which they had finally won at the eighth attempt, it was Smith who brought clarity and calmness to bear with his innings of 89, which grew to equal the most sixes by an England batsman in Asia (six).

From the moment Smith stares at the ground before assuming his extraordinarily contorted stance, which swiftly becomes an orthodox one, he seems to clear his mind. Over-keenness, even a touch of frenzy, had assailed his top-order team-mates in the early stages of this decider, on a turning and perhaps disintegrating pitch; Smith’s response was world-class.

In his debut Test series Smith had blasted West Indies, when England were lagging, with 95. Twice in the Old Trafford Test against Sri Lanka he had batted more fluently than any of his colleagues; and in this series – when he can be forgiven for not having his competitive juices flowing after 700 was posted on the Multan board – here again he was a cut above.

No doubt England have possessed equally talented batsmen – Kevin Pietersen hit sixes straight and over mid-wicket with similar facility – but it is temperament which marks Smith out as a champion in the making. It is the same steadiness under fire, the same quiet self-assurance, which has enabled him, Surrey’s second-choice wicketkeeper, to do a passable impression of Ben Foakes.

England won the first warm hour. They blew the hot second. Ben Duckett, preferring to loft Pakistan’s spinners – and their attack consisted entirely of spin – instead of his normal sweeping, could not do anything about his dismissal for 51, because the ball scuttled and trapped him on the shin. England, otherwise, tended to the artless.

Zak Crawley and even Stokes himself could see what the host spinners wanted them do – to drive at balls turning away from them – and did so; as did Ollie Pope when he swept and missed. Harry Brook was bowled behind his legs by an off-break. At the climax, their first Test series win abroad for two years up for grabs, England were stretching for it with tremulous hands.

Even Joe Root succumbed. He went back to an off-break, tried to work it legside, and missed. He is brilliant enough to have followed the example set by the Indian master, Rahul Dravid, who hit the ball back where it came from and played straight, not across the line. The offbreak, having turned, came from extra-cover: that is where Dravid, with a straight bat, would have hit it.

Smith had his game-plan crystal-clear. He defended, and was assisted by the ball ageing in the afternoon heat; Atkinson, his partner since junior Surrey days, did the same. Sensing the moment to counter-attack in the 39th over, Smith glided towards Sajid Khan to pull-drive four and six consecutively. While Atkinson blossomed by driving two legbreaks over extra-cover for four, Smith belted Sajid over long-on to post a hundred stand for England’s seventh wicket, 105 in all.

Smith kept unleashing after Atkinson, demoralising Pakistan because three times he made their boundary fielders look foolish. England’s tailenders – and Rehan Ahmed is wasting his talent if he bats like one – were rounded up as readily as their top order but Smith’s 89 was worth 300 or 400 in the Multan opener.

All England had to do was ask their finger-spinners – Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root – to keep line and length, at decent pace, on the responsive pitch, and they did their job. So did Atkinson when Stokes brought him on to exploit the gap in Karmran Ghulam’s defence against pace. But when Pakistan’s captain left the field at the close of day one, it was noticeable that Shan Masood singled out Smith to shake his gloved hand.

In December, Smith is due to leave New Zealand after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child, leaving Jordan Cox to keep wicket. If Cox fills the role of batsman and keeper, Smith deserves to be considered as England’s number three, averting crises in the first place. His Surrey team-mate Ollie Pope, already renowned as England’s most inconsistent number three, added to his record here: in Pope’s 91 Test innings he has been dismissed 37 times in fewer than 20 balls, and 49 times in fewer than 30.

01:32 PM BST

Michael Vaughan’s verdict

01:26 PM BST

Jamie Smith speaks to Sky Sports

It was a good day in the end. We didn’t quite know what the pitch would do coming into the game – I spoke to Azhar [Mahmood] in the days leading up to the it and he didn’t know either. Everyone was a bit clueless about how much it would spin and from what point in the game. Last week it really started to go after about a day and a half. We felt it was a bit more consistent here so any first-innings runs are vital. [Did you expect the ball to keep so low?] No, not at all. I can only see it getting lower as the game goes on. [On England’s approach] Last week it was all sweeps, but this week it felt easier to go down the ground. If Ducky [Ben Duckett] is saying it’s hard to sweep then it definitely is! [On his late-innings assault with Gus Atkinson] It wasn’t something we spoke about, it was more just the flow of the game. We felt they were getting a bit tired. It helped having Gus at the other end – he seemed to flick that switch before me, which allowed me to take a few more singles. The momentum built from there. They changed their plans to me – the offspinner [Sajid Khan] started to go wider, so I thought it was a good time to put them under pressure. They bowled really nicely at the start with that attacking line, but as soon as they started going wider it brought the mode of dismissals down, especially with the low bounce. Their change probably helped us a bit. [On tomorrow] We have to keep building pressure in the field and allow them to make mistakes. With the low bounce I think it’ll become harder to score, so it’s an important first session tomorrow. [On the tactics for the second and third wickets] That’s all down to Stokesy! I can’t take any credit for that. Being able to think on your feet like he does is crucial out here. [Disappointed to miss a hundred or pleased to contribute?] I’m very pleased to have contributed to what’s a pretty decent score on this wicket. [On the physical and mental challenge of keeping in Pakistan] I was thankful for the extra days off we’ve had. We had a good day of training just to reset things; the six-hitting competition was a nice reset and a way of taking the pressure off. You can dwell on the bad things after a defeat but we’ve done a lot of good things on this tour and that was a way of sending that message. [How did you do in the six-hitting competition?] I was favourite somehow – I wasn’t backing myself! Rehan absolutely smoked everyone.

Jamie Smith struck six sixes in a marvellous innings of 89. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:16 PM BST

England lead by 194 runs

01:06 PM BST

OVER 23: PAK 73/3 (Shan 16 Saud 16)

Close! Rehan starts with a grubber that is just kept out by Shan Masood. “That’s the Duckett ball,” says Mike Atherton on commentary, and it would have plumb LBW but for Shan’s reactions.

That’s the last incident of a dramatic day in Rawalpindi: 340 runs, 13 wickets and plenty of momentum shifts. The pitch isn’t a minefield, but nor is it remotely trustworthy, so England will be cautiously optimistic.

They owe their position to Jamie Smith, whose Gilchristian 89 inspired a fightback from 118/6 to 267 all out.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 22: PAK 72/3 (Shan 15 Saud 16)

A full toss from Bashir is put away for three by Saud, who then almost gets in trouble by going back to Bashir. But he’s quick enough on his feet to ensure the ball hits bat rather than front pad.

Time for one more over, the 92nd of the day. Rehan Ahmed will bowl it.

12:57 PM BST

OVER 21: PAK 67/3 (Shan 14 Saud 13)

Ben Stokes follows one last hunch, bringing Joe Root on to bowl the penultimate over of the day. He has a slip and gully in place and will bowl round the wicket from wider on the crease. No real turn, just a few changes of pace, and Root is milked for three singles. Pakistan have done well to avoid further damage after losing those three quick wickets.

12:54 PM BST

OVER 20: PAK 65/3 (Shan 13 Saud 11)

Shan and especially Saud are playing Bashir with authority, picking up singles with relative ease. There are four in that over.

Not long till stumps, just under six minutes.

Saud Shakeel made a confident start to the innings. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

12:51 PM BST

OVER 19: PAK 61/3 (Shan 11 Saud 9)

Stokes sticks with Leach, who sticks with his round-the-wicket angle. Nothing doing but Leach has at least found some rhythm after a slightly scruffy start.

Over the wicket to the left-handers 6-0-23-0

Round the wicket to the left-handers 4-0-10-1

12:49 PM BST

OVER 18: PAK 60/3 (Shan 10 Saud 9)

Bashir drifts outside leg stump and is swept fine for four by Saud, who is an accomplished player of spin. While England would love one more wicket before the close, they’d have happily taken this position when they were 118/6 just after lunch.

If for some weird reason you’re just joining us, Jamie Smith hit six sixes in a superbly judged 89, with his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson (39) offering intelligent support in a seventh-wicket stand of 105.

12:45 PM BST

OVER 17: PAK 56/3 (Shan 10 Saud 5)

Lehan continues to attack the left-handers from round the wicket. With the close imminent and Pakistan reluctant to attack, there’s a case for giving Rehan Ahmed a go at Leach’s end. You want Bashir to continue with two left-handers at the crease.

12:43 PM BST

Trigger happy TV

Umpire SIS Saikat is very trigger happy! He’s said yes to two very speculative appeals from England this evening. Bizarre.

12:41 PM BST

OVER 16: PAK 53/3 (Shan 9 Saud 3)

Mind the celebrappeals, Shoaib. He sets off again when Saud is hit on the pad by a shortish delivery that keeps low. It was missing leg and Bashir realised as much halfway through his celebrappeal.

Twenty minutes to stumps.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 16: PAK 50/3 (Shan 9 Saud 1)

That was the last ball of the over. It looks like Shoaib Bashir is coming back on for Atkinson, who had one job - to dismiss Kamran - and did it in his first over.

12:39 PM BST

Saud is not out

Yep, no contact with bat or glove. That’s the second pretty bad decision tonight by Sharfuddoula. But unlike the first, for which there was barely an appeal, England were very confident Saud was out.

12:37 PM BST

Pakistan review! Saud Shakeel given out off Leach

What’s happened here? Saud reviews immediately after being given out in strange circumstances. He pushed at a ball from Leach that turned past him down the leg side; Jamie Smith knocked the ball up in the air and it was taken at slip.

12:36 PM BST

England do their homework

Good analysis by England. Kamran Ghulam looked like a million rupees against spin on his Test debut in Multan but rather less against pace. And by bring Gus Atkinson on as soon as Ghulam came in, Ben Stokes has breached his defences.

12:32 PM BST

OVER 14: PAK 46/3 (Shan 6 Saud 0)

Jamie Smith’s innings of 89 gets better with each falling wicket.

Terrific from Gus Atkinson, who you sense is essentially the sole seamer (and the first to do the job for either side today). Relentless line and length, just enough movement: basically the story of his short Test career.

12:30 PM BST

Wicket!

Kamran b Atkinson 3 Gus Atkinson is given an early crack at Kamran, with the same tactics as in his first spell: very straight with a man on the drive at short midwicket. And the plan works a treat! Kamran is cleaned up by a ball that keeps a bit low and zips through the gate to hit off stump. England have taken two wickets since drinks, both immediately after a tactical change from Ben Stokes. He can do no wrong when he captains in Rawalpindi. FOW: 46/3

Kamran Ghulam is cleaned up by Gus Atkinson. - Anjum Naveed/AP

12:28 PM BST

OVER 13: PAK 46/2 (Shan 6 Kamran 3)

Kamran Ghulam is the new batter. Pakistan’s middle order - Kamran, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman - are probably all better against spin than pace.

12:22 PM BST

Wicket!

Saim c Root b Leach 19 A change of angle does the trick for Jack Leach. His first delivery from round the wicket to the left-hander was chipped straight to short midwicket by Saim to end a promising innings of 19. Joe Root, one of two men on the drive on the leg side, took a simple catch. This series decider continues to seesaw. FOW: 43/2

12:17 PM BST

OVER 12: PAK 43/1 (Saim 19 Shan 6)

Shan dances down to Bashir, doesn’t get to the pitch and toe-ends the ball into the leg side. That could easily have been a stumping chance; and the next ball, which spat off the straight, could easily have taken the edge. Bashir is bowling nicely and, as in the England innings, the turn seems to be getting quicker.

Drinks.

12:14 PM BST

OVER 11: PAK 42/1 (Saim 18 Shan 6)

Leach has been relatively innocuous and seems to still be working out exactly what pace and line he wants to bowl on this pitch. With two left-handers at the crease, Ben Stokes has the option of Joe Root at this end.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 10: PAK 40/1 (Saim 17 Shan 5)

That’s a nice confidence boost for Bashir, who now has two left-handers to explore.

Shoaib Bashir appeals successfuly for the wicket of Abdullah Shafique. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:07 PM BST

Wicket!

12:04 PM BST

OVER 9: PAK 33/0 (Abdullah 12 Saim 17)

Delicious batting from Abdullah, who strolls down the track to lift Leach over extra-cover for a one-bounce four. He held the pose at the end of his follow through; quite right too.

This has been pretty much the perfect start for Pakistan.

12:02 PM BST

OVER 8: PAK 27/0 (Abdullah 7 Saim 16)

Saim skids back to cut Bashir for a single, a risky stroke but one he plays with authority. Pakistan are getting most of their runs in singles for the time being, with just one boundary so far.

One hour until the close. If Pakistan are none down, England will have a problem.

11:59 AM BST

OVER 7: PAK 24/0 (Abdullah 6 Saim 14)

That’s a jaffa. Leach lures Abdullah forward with a teasing delivery that bursts past the outside edge as Abdullah pushes defensively. It’s in the lap of the gods whether that brushes the edge.

11:55 AM BST

Saim is not out

It was a good delivery from Leach, which turned sharply to hit the pad and deflect to short leg. But it missed the bat by a fair way and the glove by enough. That was all very strange.

11:54 AM BST

Pakistan review! Saim given out caught bat/pad

England barely appealed, and then up went the finger! Saim reviewed with a certainty that suggests he’s not out.

11:53 AM BST

OVER 6: PAK 23/0 (Abdullah 6 Saim 13)

After two overs from Gus Atkinson, Ben Stokes turns to Shoaib Bashir. He’s more comfortable against left-handers, of which there are three in the top five, so this is a good move. Three singles from a decent first over.

Pakistan have absorbed the lessons of England’s innings and are playing with a straight bat whenever possible. I don’t think there’s been a single sweep yet.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique have given Pakistan a strong start. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

11:50 AM BST

OVER 5: PAK 20/0 (Abdullah 5 Saim 11)

A short ball from Leach is cut for two by Abdullah, who then advances to drive a single to long off. Saim does likewise to long on. This has been a very assured start from Pakistan.

11:47 AM BST

OVER 4: PAK 16/0 (Abdullah 2 Saim 10)

Atkinson is trying to target the pads, but he gets too straight to Saim and concedes four leg-byes. That takes the opening partnership to 16, the highest Abdullah and Saim have managed in 11 attempts. “Ominous for England...” deadpans Bazid Khan on commentary.

With nothing happening for Atkinson, bar one thick edge along the floory to backward point, I’d be tempted to turn to Bashir pretty quickly against the left-handed Saim. He’s a dangerous player in a lowish-scoring game.

It is a kind sun now, with more than an hour to go till stumps. Several thousand have come in to sit on the terraces and support Pakistan.

11:44 AM BST

OVER 3: PAK 12/0 (Abdullah 2 Saim 10)

The ball is turning slowly for Leach, slowly enough for Saim to run down and drive him over mid-off for four. That’s a lovely shot, both relaxed and decisive. Abdullah is playing more watchfully, a reflection of some recent struggles. Although he maded a century in the first innings of the series, 10 of his last 12 Test innings have ended in single figures.

It was like this at the start of England’s innings, then the turn got quicker between overs 15 and 35. Answers on a digital postcard.

11:39 AM BST

OVER 2: PAK 7/0 (Abdullah 2 Saim 5)

Gus Atkinson bowls the first over of seam in the match. No surprise to see him target the stumps and pads from ball one, such is the inconsistent bounce. He has two slips and a man on the drive for Saim, who pushes lazily at a wider delivery and is beaten. When Atkinson tightens his line, Saim gets in line and defends solidly.

I might be imagining this, and it’s an observation made from TV rather than at the ground, but England seem slightly flat out there.

11:35 AM BST

OVER 1: PAK 5/0 (Abdullah 1 Saim 4)

There are are 19 overs remaining tonight. The first is bowled by Jack Leach, but it’s a bit of a loosener and Saim Ayub gets going with a pair of twos.

Spin or seam at the other end?

My guess at this stage is that England hold the advantage after making their first innings total of 267. A key factor is that they have three finger spinners who can keep it tight on this very responsive pitch - if Shoaib Bashir bowls the right line outside off stump , to go with the cagier spin of Jack Leach and Joe Root.

11:29 AM BST

England need early wickets

Let’s see how Pakistan fare, but that was pretty average from England, bar Smith and Atkinson. Suspect Pakistan will bat like Smith did for his first 50-60 runs: straight bat, build partnerships and wait for the bad balls which England spinners offer up more than Noman and Sajid. England should really not be losing to such a poor Pakistan team. They need some wickets by the close.

Sajid Khan took six wickets to bowl England out for 267. - Anjum Naveed/AP

11:28 AM BST

Good score? Bad score?

Lord knows what sort of a score that was. England’s top six, with the exception of Duckett, were careless, and Smith has bailed them out. Keep bowling straight, and you would think balls will shoot low. You would think the pitch will only get worse, so any lead for England could be match defining.

11:27 AM BST

Smith out for 89 not 91

This means he has only equalled the record for the most sixes by an England batter in a Test innings in Asia. Smith hit six, equalling Kevin Pietrsen and Sam Curran.

11:24 AM BST

ENG: 267 all out

Leach comes down. Misses, by miles, and it’s an easy stumping for Rizwan. That’s another six wickets for Sajid. Remarkable stuff. England will be a touch disappointed after rebuilding so well through Smith and Atkinson. 300 might have been the target but in truth, after that first session, Ben Stokes would bitten your hand off for 267. Pakistan’s first innings up next...

11:20 AM BST

REVIEW

Sajid bowls a delightful delivery to Leach. Has he snicked it?

11:19 AM BST

OVER 68: ENG 267/9 (Bashir 1 Leach 16)

Leach tries to go big but has to settle for two are thick inside edge lands safely at seep mid-wicket. England are in their whites on the balcony. Clearly the expectation this is not going to last long...nothing like a vote of confidence from your team-mates eh. Bashir goes for a reverse sweep, he misses but so does Rizwan and a couple byes tick onto England’s total.

11:15 AM BST

OVER 67: ENG 262/9 (Bashir 1 Leach 13)

Bashir is lucky not to be out first ball after going back to one that was too full to do so. Leach goes for a reverse sweep and picks up three after an ugly inside edge races down to third man.

11:12 AM BST

WICKET! Rehan b Sajid 9

Gone! After being battered down the ground for four, Sajid gets his man. Rehan is beaten in the air and off the pitch before the ball canons into leg stump. FOW: 258/9

11:11 AM BST

OVER 66: ENG 254/8 (Rehan 5 Leach 10)

England get to 250. Feels like a big moment that. England were seriously in the doldrums about three hours ago so to have something to hang their hat on at this point is a real credit. Leach waits for one that is tossed up by Noman and picks up a single with a short-arm punch to deep mid-wicket.

11:08 AM BST

OVER 65: ENG 248/8 (Rehan 5 Leach 4)

Sajid, our resident pirate-cum-pantomime-villain, takes the ball from the other end. He dives, theatrically, to try and get to an uppish drive from Leach before all the excitement with the review.

11:06 AM BST

He’s middled it...

...into his pad. As you were.

11:05 AM BST

REVIEW

Sajid thinks he’s got Rehan LBW here...

11:04 AM BST

OVER 64: ENG 245/8 (Rehan 3 Leach 3)

Rehan rocks back to a ball that was probably a shade fuller than he first thought before coming down the wicket with intent to pick up a single through cover. Rizwan making a smart move to Pashto from Urdu with Urdu-speaking Rehan at the crease.

11:00 AM BST

Here we go...

How long can England last after tea then? Every run now will be a bonus for Ben Stokes’ side, who will, in all likelihood, be bowling at some point in this final session. A superb knock from Jamie Smith has put England a reasonable keel in the context of how the innings started. Noman will take the first over after tea.

10:50 AM BST

Tea report

Temperament. When all other things are equal, in a fraught situation, it is usually going to be temperament that decides the issue.

England were 118 for six soon after lunch on a turning pitch and about to throw away the rare luxury of winning the toss (they had lost the previous seven). Jamie Smith, possessing temperament in spadefuls, rescued England with his 91 off 119 balls.

Smith as a batsman has had a quiet tour to date: no chance when coming in with 700 on the board in Multan, and not his best decision-making on the re-used pitch there. But at the crisis, in this decider, he was world-class.

First Smith turned the tide with the help of his Surrey teammate (and in their junior days too) Gus Atkinson. They set out to survive initially and to deny Pakistan a seventh wicket. As the pair gradually got on top they played some gorgeous shots in a stand of 105 – shots which demoralised Pakistan as they made a mockery of some of the hosts’ boundary fielding.

On the verge of tea Smith was caught by the wicketkeeper off a skyer but even though he fell short of a second Test century, his innings joined a handful of other priceless knocks, made in only nine Tests including this one.

Smith hit seven sixes between midwicket and long-off. In missing a couple of potential chances, Pakistan’s fielders under the cosh illustrated how some of the basics are not being ingrained in their domestic first-class cricket.

The first hour of this decider went England’s way; the second was all Pakistan; and after Ben Stokes was out early in the afternoon, Smith and Atkinson stemmed the tide before turning it England’s way. Never judge a pitch before both sides have batted on it, so the saying of bygone days goes, but it felt like a match-winning stand even though both batsmen were out before tea.

10:44 AM BST

Smith satisfies the job description

An ugly dismissal from Smith, but a magnificent innings that has kept England in the game. It’s an unfair and not totally direct comparison, but that is exactly the innings Ben Foakes just could not play for England earlier this year. He’s a terrific keeper, but Smith has been an excellent all-rounder since coming into the team.

Jamie Smith smashes one of his seven sixes. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

10:42 AM BST

OVER 63: ENG 244/8 (Rehan 2 Leach 1)

That was a quite brilliant knock from Smith, full of skill, power, character and match awareness. He finished with 91 from 119 balls, including four fours and seven sixes, which is a new record for an England batter in Asia. He goes ahead of Kevin Pietersen (Colombo 2012) and Sam Curran (Pallekele 2018). Smith’s last 41 runs came from 24 deliveries.

And that, ladies and gents, is tea.

10:38 AM BST

Wicket!

Smith c Rizwan b Zahid 91 Rehan, who has started sensibly, pushes a single to get Smith back on strike against Zahid. Everyone knows a big shot is coming... but this time Smith slog-sweeps straight up in the air and is caught by Mohammad Rizwan. Smith has missed out on a Test hundred but he may have won a Test series. FOW: 243/8

10:36 AM BST

OVER 62: ENG 242/7 (Smith 91 Rehan 1)

Not long until tea. Smith goes back down the gears against the accurate Noman; two from the over.

10:33 AM BST

OVER 61: ENG 240/7 (Smith 90 Rehan 0)

Zahid changes ends again and starts with a horrible full toss that Smith clubs over long on for his sixth six. I feel sorry for Zahid, whose confidence must be subterranean after being overlooked for so long. In hindsight, Shan Masood should have brought back on to pick up some cheap wickets at the end of the second Test.

Smith is batting in a manner that makes comparisons with Adam Gilchrist hard to resist. He launches his seventh six straight down the ground, a wonderful shot off a perfectly good delivery, then tries for his eighth and is almost caught by Sajid Khan at long off.

It was a brilliant effort from Sajid. He took the catch above his head, started to overbalance and threw the ball up in the air. The throw was going over the boundary for six so Sajid dived to palm it overhis shoulder and back into play. Outstanding fielding.

Even without another six, Smith has smashed 40 from his last 23 balls.

10:27 AM BST

OVER 60: ENG 225/7 (Smith 75 Rehan 0)

The new batter is Rehan Ahmed, who won England’s six-hitting competition yesterday. For now his role is to hit singles and hang around in support of Jamie Smith.

10:26 AM BST

Wicket!

Atkinson ct and b Noman 39 Noman Ali returns in place of Zahid Mehmood, who started promisingly before being manhandled by Gus Atkinson. The move pays dividends after four balls. Atkinson tries to drive off the back foot, the ball stops in the pitch and he spoons a simple catch back to the bowler. A tame end to a fine, cool-headed innings: 39 from 71 balls with five fours. FOW: 225/7

10:22 AM BST

OVER 59: ENG 224/6 (Smith 74 Atkinson 39)

Smith is batting majestically now. He slog-sweeps Sajid for a big six, then launches him back over his head for another to bring up an outstanding hundred partnership. It’s Smith’s fifth six of the innings and England have scored 41 from the last four overs. This is the ideal of Bazball: absorb the pressure, then return it with interest.

10:18 AM BST

OVER 58: ENG 211/6 (Smith 61 Atkinson 39)

Atkinson tries to slog-sweep consecutive deliveries from Zahid and is beaten each time. But he’s intent on going after Zahid and gets his boundary with a lusty pull straight over the bowler’s head for four. Pakistan’s insecurities may be about to resurface.

10:15 AM BST

OVER 57: ENG 207/6 (Smith 61 Atkinson 35)

Smith slog-sweeps successive deliveries from Sajid for four and then six. The second went through the hands of Saud Shakeel, who was a few yards in at long on. Had he been on the fence he would probably have taken the catch.

The last two overs have each gone for 12. Smith and Atkinson absorbed pressure for an hour or so; now they’re putting it back on Pakistan.

Jamie Smith hits out. - Stu Forster/Getty Images`

10:12 AM BST

Is Smith too good to bat at seven?

Another supreme innings from Jamie Smith: balance, composure and complete assurance. Is he too good to bat at number seven? Consistently looks more assured than England’s number three.

10:11 AM BST

OVER 56: ENG 195/6 (Smith 50 Atkinson 34)

A legbreak from Zahid is launched over wide mid-off for four by Atkinson, a thrilling and emphatic stroke. He does it again two balls later, although for a second it looked like he might hole out to Kamran Ghulam at long off. And he makes it three boundaries in the over by pumping the last ball straight back over the bowler’s head. Brilliant batting!

10:08 AM BST

OVER 55: ENG 183/6 (Smith 50 Atkinson 22)

Smith turns Sajid into the leg side and scampers back for two reach a quietly brilliant half-century: 94 balls, three fours, two sixes. England were in serious trouble at 118/6; Smith has calmly dragged them back into the game.

10:05 AM BST

OVER 54: ENG 181/6 (Smith 48 Atkinson 22)

Zahid beats Smith with a lovely dipping legbreak. A wicket would do wonders for his confidence, but in the meantime he is at least bowling economically: 6-1-11-0. He started this Test with an eye-watering economy rate of 6.72 from three Tests, all against this England side.

Never judge a pitch until both sides have batted on it - yes I know, I know, but that is a bit of an old time luxury nowadays. Basing a judgement on the facts so far, this seventh wicket stand between Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson feels though as it has turned the tide.

10:03 AM BST

OVER 53: ENG 179/6 (Smith 47 Atkinson 21)

The age of the ball is another factor in England’s increasing comfort. Apart from a spell between maybe overs 15 and 35, the turn has been very slow. That spell was also when the uneven bounce was more pronounced.

09:59 AM BST

OVER 52: ENG 177/6 (Smith 46 Atkinson 20)

The pitch looks less dangerous but I also think fatigue is an issue for the two main spinners. Sajid isn’t getting as much action on the ball and, with Zahid’s confidence understandably low, England have a change of getting the kind of total that would have unimaginable when Ben Stokes fell just after lunch.

09:57 AM BST

Strong Surrey, strong England

There’s a calmness to Smith and Atkinson together, perhaps built on years playing together for Surrey. Atkinson is a bit older, a contemporary of Ollie Pope and Sam Curran, but these two have played a lot together. There would have been a strong case for sending Rehan Ahmed out before Atkinson. Rehan would almost certainly have been more frenetic, but Atkinson has just provided a steady hand for his old mate.

Jamie Smith has batted beautifully. - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP

09:57 AM BST

OVER 51: ENG 175/6 (Smith 45 Atkinson 19)

Sajid switches ends and is worked for two by Smith to bring up a calm, intelligent fifty partnership in 18 overs. Smith then shows his range again by rocking back to pull Sajid mightily for six. There was a man at deep midwicket but he cleared him comfortably enough.

09:54 AM BST

OVER 50: ENG 165/6 (Smith 37 Atkinson 19)

England look as secure as at any time since the second evening at Multan. But we know one wicket can bring four, especially in Asia. Zahid changes ends is pushed easily for a single by Smith, who has again demonstrated his versatility with the bat.

09:50 AM BST

OVER 49: ENG 165/6 (Smith 36 Atkinson 18)

Another bowling change, the third in the last five overs (and the last nine days). Ambassador...

The occasional offspinner Salman Agha comes on for Zahid, who presumably plans to change ends. Atkinson slog-sweeps a single, the first of three in the over. Salman’s first ball turns sharply to hit Smith on the flap of the pad and deflect to slip; no inside edge and it was too high for the LBW.

09:47 AM BST

OVER 48: ENG 162/6 (Smith 35 Atkinson 16)

Sajid Khan changes ends to replace Noman Ali (23-2-73-2) and is worked for a pair of twos by the impressive Smith. On Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain is praising the common sense of this partnership and particularly the focus on straight bat shots.

09:42 AM BST

09:40 AM BST

OVER 47: ENG 158/6 (Smith 31 Atkinson 16)

Atkinson gets through another over from Zahid, although he doesn’t look as comfortable as he has against the two former spinners. Drinks.

Gus Atkinson’s father was due to arrive in Rawalpindi on the eve of this match. As Gus might not get a very long bowl on this turner, it is good that he is playing a very sensible innings in support of Jamie Smith. They are bringing England back to parity.

09:37 AM BST

OVER 46: ENG 158/6 (Smith 31 Atkinson 16)

Noman continues to wheel away, but he doesn’t look as threatening as he did either side of the lunch break. Smith has defended expertly, getting a long way forward to smother the spin.

Noman Ali has bowled unchanged since the start of the game. - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP

09:33 AM BST

OVER 45: ENG 157/6 (Smith 31 Atkinson 15)

A really good second over from the legspinner Zahid. Atkinson is beaten twice, first by a legspinner and then a topspinner, before almost dragging onto his stumps. The ball runs past leg stump for a couple of runs.

09:31 AM BST

OVER 44: ENG 154/6 (Smith 31 Atkinson 12)

A couple of errant, possibly tired deliveries from Noman are milked for singles. This is turning into a really useful partnership: 36 from 12 overs of largely watchful batting.

09:26 AM BST

OVER 43: ENG 152/6 (Smith 30 Atkinson 11)

After 89.5 overs of Sajid and Noman, Pakistan make a bowling change. The legspinner Zahid Mehmood replaces Sajid, who has figures of 21-4-78-4. You can’t imagine he’s oozing confidence after grazing in the outfield for so long and his first over is a pretty innocuous affair.

Not for the first time in his four-month Test career Jamie Smith has stood out from his teammates - the righthanders at any rate. He has calmness and a game-plan and decisiveness, and has finally forced a bowling change.

The diving Saim Ayub can’t stop Jamie Smith hitting Sajid Khan for six. - Anjum Naveed/AP

09:24 AM BST

OVER 42: ENG 150/6 (Smith 29 Atkinson 10)

Atkinson is beaten by the definition of an unplayable delivery from Noman. The ball curved onto leg stump from around the wicket - leg stump - and spat past the outside edge. Gorgeous bowling.

Smith also misses a defensive stroke at a very similar delivery, bowled even more slowly. Pakistan enquire about a catch behind but the umpire isn’t interested. There was nothing on UltraEdge either.

Atkinson, who is playing nicely, cuffs a single down the ground to bring up England’s 150.

09:18 AM BST

OVER 41: ENG 147/6 (Smith 28 Atkinson 8)

Smith skids back in his crease to slap Sajid between extra cover and mid-off for four. He’s the first England player since the openers to get himself in, if you can ever be in on this pitch.

His counter-punch has had the effect of changing Sajid’s game plan; he moves round the wickets and is lapped deftly for two more. Smith had 9 from 32 balls when he kept out that grubber and decided: bugger this. Since then he’s hit 19 from 13 deliveries.

09:15 AM BST

OVER 40: ENG 141/6 (Smith 22 Atkinson 8)

Another thing for England to consider is that even spinners get tired eventually. Sajid and Noman have now bowled 20-overs spells and that must take its toll. If this partnership continues thhere’s a serious danger of Zahid Mehmood being asked to bowl.

09:12 AM BST

OVER 39: ENG 139/6 (Smith 21 Atkinson 7)

A hideous grubber from Sajid is kept out by Smith, not easy for such a tall man. That makes up Smith’s mind to get some runs before the pitch gets him. He smashes 10 off the next two balls, an unconvincing drag over midwicket for four and a big hit over wide long-on for six. The fielder tried to take the catch as he jumped backwards over the rope but he had no chance.

09:09 AM BST

OVER 38: ENG 127/6 (Smith 9 Atkinson 7)

A rare short ball from Noman is punished by Atkinson, who clatters his first boundary through extra cover. Excellent shot.

Noman’s response to being hit for a boundary is usually to bowl the ball even slower. He does just that and Atkinson, pushing forward defensively, is beaten by a jaffa.

09:06 AM BST

OVER 37: ENG 121/6 (Smith 8 Atkinson 2)

Smith advances confidently at Sajid but can only mistime a drive to mid-off. He has played well without yet finding any safe scoring areas; he has 8 from 30 balls.

England have scored three runs from the last five overs: less Bazball, more Tavball.

09:03 AM BST

OVER 36: ENG 121/6 (Smith 8 Atkinson 2)

Smith was brought into the England team to counter-attack in situations like this. That’s fraught with peril on this surface and for now he and Atkinson are dealing exclusively in singles and dot balls. After no maidens in his first 16 overs, Noman has two in a row.

09:01 AM BST

OVER 35: ENG 121/6 (Smith 8 Atkinson 2)

Sajid and Noman have now bowled the last 82.5 overs for Pakistan in this series. I’d love to hear Zahid Mehmood’s internal monologue as he watches them hoover up wicket after wicket.

08:57 AM BST

OVER 34: ENG 120/6 (Smith 8 Atkinson 1)

Noman beats Smith with a beautifully flighted delivery that turns sharply from a good length. Left-arm spinners who toss the ball up have a unique beauty; Noman may not be Bishan Bedi but he’s still a class act.

08:55 AM BST

Risk without reward

Ben Stokes caught at slip: again it is so artless to do exactly what the opposing bowler wants you to do, in this case driving at a ball spinning away from you and edging to slip. Where are the solid game plans that minimise risk?

Ben Stokes played a loose stroke. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

08:54 AM BST

OVER 33: ENG 120/6 (Smith 8 Atkinson 1)

It’s hard to know what a par score is because five of England’s wickets have involved some degree of batsman error; only Ben Duckett was entirely blameless. I think I’d still prefer to be in England’s position but I’m not as sure as I was five minutes ago.

08:51 AM BST

Wicket!

Stokes c Salman b Sajid 12 And like that, Stokes has gone. He tried to drive a good ball from Sajid that turned to take the edge, and Salman Agha grabbed a terrific reaction catch at slip. England are officially in all sorts. FOW: 118/6

08:49 AM BST

OVER 32: ENG 118/5 (Stokes 12 Smith 6)

This will probably be Ben Stokes’ last Test in Asia. He has struggled at times with the bat, particularly against Ravichandran Ashwin, and has an average of 27. His best innings was probably 70 in the Hyderabad miracle earlier this year.

Stokes has made an assured start today and moves into double figures with a fierce reverse sweep for four off Noman.

08:46 AM BST

OVER 31: ENG 112/5 (Stokes 7 Smith 6)

Sajid Khan resumes after lunch to England’s SAS, Smith and Stokes. They started quite calmly before lunch and it’s the same again here with a couple of low-risk singles.

08:32 AM BST

Lunch report

Gripping stuff that opening session. Literally. After a quiet first hour the ball has started to turn, like that used Multan pitch on day eight or even nine.

Who is winning on this Bunsen burner/raging turner which it has already become? England have got some runs on the board, 110 for five wickets, but some of England’s batsmen have been so artless that they are letting Pakistan take the upper hand.

Pakistan’s coach Jason Gillespie said that his message to his new players had principally been to “stay calm in the moment” - and this is what they have done so far. England went ahead of the game as their opening stand of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on 56 when the ball was turning only slowly. Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood could have panicked but he stuck with his two finger-spinners, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, and they rewarded him royally through the rest of the morning.

It was not the sweep which got England into trouble, or the reverse-sweep, but artlessness. Had they been playing in the days of uncovered pitches, before 1980, they would have been more equipped for this parched and pale pitch which is likely to be condemned by the match officials and ICC, but not soon enough to affect this outcome.

Ben Duckett played less than a handful of sweeps or reverse-sweeps: he preferred to go down the pitch and loft the spinners straight. He was blameless in his dismissal for 51. A ball from the left-arm spinner Noman Ali not only turned in to him but shot or scuttled to pin him on the shin. No need to waste a review.

Of the other dismissals, yes, too many were artless. Noman, a classic slow left-armer, wanted righthanders to drive into the covers, and that is exactly what Zak Crawley tried to do, edging to backward point. Ollie Pope almost went the same way before missing a sweep against an offbreak and wasting a review.

Joe Root was pinned LBW on the back foot. Sajid Khan is the ideal bowler for this sort of pitch, driving the ball into this dodgy surface. Root was not prepared for so much turn or so much quick turn - and again there was no need to waste a review.

Harry Brook was bowled behind his legs by an offbreak, which is not a way of selling your wicket dearly. It has been a come-down since his treble-hundred in the opening game.

England desperately need a partnership. Anything over 200 on this pitch would give them control of this match; anything below 150 and Pakistan will be on top. Ben Stokes was elated on winning the toss, after England had lost it in their last seven Tests, but without a partnership this luck is likely to be wasted.

Harry Brook is bowled round his legs by Sajid Khan. - Muhammad Sameer Ali/Getty Images

08:06 AM BST

Lunch

Well that escalated apace. England are five down at lunch after winning an apparently crucial toss in Rawalpindi. The ball turned from the first ball, albeit slowly most of the time, and there was uneven bounce as well. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, the heroes of Multan, bowled throughout the session and shared the wickets.

Zak Crawley (29) and Ben Duckett (52) added 56 fairly comfortably before England lost five wickets in 13 increasingly chaotic overs. The dismissals ranged from the avoidable (Harry Brook bowled behind his legs) to the inevitable (Duckett LBW to a grubber). The consensus had the better of the morning session, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are on top in the game: they have to bat last on a pitch that is already doing plenty.

Sajid Khan bowled throughout the morning session and took three wickets. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

08:03 AM BST

OVER 30: ENG 110/5 (Stokes 6 Smith 5)

Four of the five dismissals have been LBW or bowled, a reflection of a slow, low pitch. You’d expect Jack Leach to be a huge threat on here.

Stokes and Smith exchange singles in the final over; it’s a calm end to a torrid session for England.

08:00 AM BST

OVER 29: ENG 107/5 (Stokes 4 Smith 4)

Jamie Smith cuts Sajid crisply for four to get off the mark. It’s worth reiterating that this pitch is far from a minefield, even if it’s doing far too much for the first session of a Test.

07:58 AM BST

So, what’s a good score?

England making a relatively serene start here reminds me a little bit of Zak Crawley making 50 in Ahmedabad in 2021, just before the world burned. Could a score of 180 have them right in the game?

07:57 AM BST

OVER 28: ENG 102/5 (Stokes 3 Smith 0)

I wonder what poor Zahid Mehmood makes of all this. He’s had to stand in the field and watch Sajid and Noman share the last 25 wickets, and there’s every chance they’ll take the next 15 as well.

Some horrible low bounce suggests that this could be a brief Test - perhaps three days. Still, the turn is generally slow; England, then, will be very disappointed with their position, despite the conditions.

07:52 AM BST

OVER 27: ENG 98/5 (Stokes 0 Smith 0)

Harry Brook has scored 20 runs in three innings since his triple-century. Mother Cricket is a capricious deity.

Harry Brook walks off after being bowled by Sajid Khan. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

07:50 AM BST

Wicket!

Brook b Sajid 5 This match won’t reach day three, never mind four. Brook has been bowled round his legs by Sajid after going too far across and missing a sweep. That was a relatively harmless delivery, in truth, but the pitch has got in Brook’s head. FOW: 98/5

England are in TROUBLE 😳



Harry Brook becomes the fifth wicket to fall in the opening session on Day One 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/633Snnwp1o — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 24, 2024

07:48 AM BST

OVER 26: ENG 98/4 (Brook 5 Stokes 0)

You can’t play those. The ball that dismissed Ben Duckett was the first to shoot or scuttle and pinned him on the shin. No wonder he didn’t review. After a good start in first hour England are losing their way in the second. How about a partnership?

07:45 AM BST

Wicket!

Duckett LBW b Noman 52 Duckett smokes the ball back at Noman, who drops a tough chance above his right shoulder. It doesn’t matter because Duckett soon falls LBW to an unplayable grubber, a cousin of Carl Hooper’s ball to Nasser Hussain all those years ago. Except this one has happened before lunch on day one, which is a nonsense. Duckett had no chance. FOW: 98/4

07:41 AM BST

OVER 25: ENG 95/3 (Duckett 51 Brook 3)

Duckett charges back for two to reach another smart, skilful fifty from 78 balls. The second run was tight, actually, and the non-striker Brook would have been out with a direct hit.

Batting is starting to get trickier, particularly against Sajid. Duckett shapes to lap and is beaten by the turn; then he missed a sweep and is hit on the pad. It was missing leg.

Incidentally, only two batters with at least 1,000 Test runs have a higher strike rate than Duckett’s 86: Shahid Afridi and... Harry Brook.

07:38 AM BST

OVER 24: ENG 91/3 (Duckett 48 Brook 2)

It’s not entirely beyond the realms that Sajid and Noman will bowl every Pakistan over in this game. That’s never happened in a completed Test before; in fact the only two previous occurrences were England’s abandoned Tests in the Caribbean in 1997-98 and 2008-09.

07:36 AM BST

Duckett shows his class

Besides Joe Root a candidate for England’s best ever player of spin – Ben Duckett is England’s most accomplished batsman against slow bowling in this side. He’s showing as much again, though some of the turn from Sajid’s last over might have reminded Duckett of his struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin in India during his first Test stint in 2016.

07:34 AM BST

OVER 23: ENG 87/3 (Duckett 47 Brook 0)

Duckett pumps Sajid down the ground for a terrific straight six, the first of the match. Sajid’s response is a jaffa that growls past the outside edge. He winks at Duckett, who smiles playfully in return. Their contest since the start of the second Test has been great fun.

07:33 AM BST

OVER 22: ENG 81/3 (Duckett 40 Brook 0)

Oof, Brook just manages to get his bat down on a grubber from Noman. Don’t be showing your stumps on this pitch.

07:27 AM BST

OVER 21: ENG 80/3 (Duckett 39 Brook 0)

Earlier in that over Duckett did well to keep out a grubber - first session of the match, remember - and smiled broadly. The pitch isn’t a minefield but it is playing tricks.

At least Joel Root did not waste a review. The ball is starting to grip and “go” more quickly as this surface loosens.

The big one: Joe Root walks off after being trapped LBW by Sajid Khan. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

07:25 AM BST

Wicket!

Root LBW b Sajid 4 Joe Root walks on an LBW! It’s a huge wicket for Pakistan and a beautiful delivery from Sajid: tossed up and turning sharply to beat Root’s back-foot stroke and hit him bang in front. Root hardly ever misreads the length but he might have done so there. FOW: 80/3

07:22 AM BST

OVER 20: ENG 77/2 (Duckett 37 Root 4)

Root hares back for a third when Duckett reverse sweeps Noman into the open spaces on the off side. The ball turned sharply, if slowly, and Duckett really hammered it.

It is all down to Joe again. Familiar weaknesses against spin in Asia cost Crawley and Pope. Again Pope lacked a method against spin, a clear plan of how to score. After this Test England do not play in Asia again until 2027. Will Pope still be around by then?

07:18 AM BST

Missing what?

That was such a waste of a review by Ollie Pope. What was the ball going to miss?

07:17 AM BST

OVER 19: ENG 71/2 (Duckett 34 Root 1)

Joe Root sweeps his first ball for a single. England would probably sell bits of their soul for a Root masterclass today.

07:14 AM BST

Wicket!

Pope LBW b Sajid 3 Sajid dismissed Pope in both innings at Multan – and he’s made short work of him here! Pope missed a sweep, was hit in line with off and middle and given out on the field. He reviewed, more in hope than expectation; replays confirm it was plumb. Pope has had a rough series with the bat: 54 runs an average of 13.50. FOW: 70/2

Sajid Khan is back in the wickets. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

07:12 AM BST

OVER 18: ENG 68/1 (Duckett 34 Pope 1)

Duckett clubs Noman back over his head for four. But Noman is a canny old codger and almost strikes later in the over with a wider, flight delivery that Duckett spanks on the bounce to mid-off. That could easily have carried.

When Duckett got out trying to smash spin down the ground in Dharamsala earlier this year, there was a lot of chuntering about it not being his shot. Stick to sweeping, mate. But he’s worked very hard, especially in whit- ball cricket, to add that straight-batted punch to his game. It’s an extra option that means he shouldn’t be trapped and out thought by the spinners.

07:09 AM BST

OVER 17: ENG 63/1 (Duckett 30 Pope 1)

This is an important innings for Ollie Pope; I guess they all are while he remains consistent. He edges Noman fractionally short of slip, a reflection of the slowness of the pitch, and waves a single to the cover sweeper to get off the mark.

07:08 AM BST

OVER 17: ENG 63/1 (Duckett 30 Pope 0)

Duckett reverse sweeps Sajid for four and then offers an extremely sharp return catch that is dropped. It feels harsh use the D-word because Duckett smashed it back at ankle height. Sajid could only get a touch on it and is wringing his hand at the end of the over.

07:01 AM BST

OVER 16: ENG 57/1 (Duckett 24 Pope 0)

A good stat from Bazid Khan on Sky Sports: across this and the lat Test, Sajid and Noman have bowled unchanged for 63 overs.

Noman bowls a good over to Pope, with just a no-ball to trouble the scorers. Time for drinks.

Two maidens to end the first hour after Crawley’s dismissal. England will be keener for that drinks break, because suddenly Pakistan look all over them.

06:58 AM BST

Crawley fails to heed warnings

It was such an artless dismissal, to do exactly what the bowler intended him to do: the expansive cover drive and sure enough it took the edge and lobbed to backward point. All the old aphorisms apply here: make it count first time round, it will be so much harder in the second innings. It is not as if Crawley did not have several warnings as he pushed at the balls which Numan span away from him.

Noman Ali celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

06:56 AM BST

OVER 15: ENG 56/1 (Duckett 24 Pope 0)

Duckett is beaten twice by very slow deliveries from Sajid. The man at slip, Salman Agha, thinks Duckett has edged the second and starts running triumphantly. After about 10 steps he realised nobody has moved and returns sheepishly to his station.

06:55 AM BST

OVER 14: ENG 56/1 (Duckett 24 Pope 0)

That was the last ball of the over. It’s time for the Ollie Pope Experience.

06:53 AM BST

Wicket!

Crawley c Saim b Noman 29 Noman Ali gets Zak Crawley again! It was a really artful piece of bowling from Noman, who had beaten Crawley earlier in the over with a lovely, flighted delivery. He tossed up another tempter and this time Crawley sliced an inside-out drive to backward point. Not his finest shot but that shouldn’t detract from some classy spin bowling. FOW: 56/1

06:47 AM BST

OVER 13: ENG 54/0 (Crawley 28 Duckett 23)

Duckett scoops Sajid over his shoulder for three, then Crawley hammers a sweep into the left ankle of the poor bloke at short leg. I’m not sure who it is but he seems okay. The ball hit the ankle on the full and looped towards mid-on before eventually dropping well short.

Crawley has a lazy waft at a quicker, fuller ball from Sajid and is beaten. Still no sign of Aamer Jamal, Pakistan’s solitary seamer, which is a surprise given England’s progress.

Neither has looked especially comfortable, and Duckett has had some hairy moments, but that’s another important start Crawley and Duckett have given England on a pitch you’d think returns will diminish pretty promptly…

The Pakistan captain Shan Masood adjusts his field. - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP

06:44 AM BST

OVER 12: ENG 50/0 (Crawley 27 Duckett 20)

Crawley sweeps for four, the third time he’s done so this morning, to bring up a mature fifty partnership from 73 balls.

06:42 AM BST

Duckett is not out!

He was hit in line but it turned too much and would have missed leg stump. Pakistan lose a review.

06:41 AM BST

Pakistan review for LBW against Duckett

He missed a sweep at Noman and was hit on the front pad. This looks close. Bounce isn’t an issue, only line.

Pakistan wait for the DRS verdict against Ben Duckett. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

06:38 AM BST

OVER 11: ENG 43/0 (Crawley 22 Duckett 19)

Crawley and Duckett have an average opening partnership of 44, England’s highest since Andrew Strauss and Marcus Trescothick in the mid-2000s. Crawley misses a sweep off Sajid but gets the next one away for a single.

Unusually, this partnership has been notable for the shots Crawley and Duckett haven’t played. They gave themselves a few overs to adjust to the pitch and even now are playing with a degree of caution. Yet they’re still going at four an over.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have played watchfully on the first morning. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

06:33 AM BST

OVER 10: ENG 41/0 (Crawley 21 Duckett 18)

Crawley edges Noman wide of slip for a couple, though it was played with soft hands and I don’t think it would have carried anyway. That eye-widening first delivery of the match looks increasingly like a false alarm.

06:31 AM BST

OVER 9: ENG 38/0 (Crawley 18 Duckett 18)

Duckett runs down the track to swipe Sajid over mid-on for four. He mishit a similar shot and almost gave a catch to mid-on; this time he nailed it.

Both openers are on 18, though for once Crawley has maded the faster start. He’s faced 21 balls to Duckett’s 34.

One way to discourage crowds from turning up to Test matches in this part of the world is to provide them with open terraces and no shade. At this ground this arrangement applies to perhaps three-quarters of the stadium. Although this match is the decider, there are about a few hundred supporters of each side here at present.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have made a solid start. - Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

06:28 AM BST

OVER 8: ENG 32/0 (Crawley 18 Duckett 12)

Noman varies his speed between 46-52 mph in that over, trying to find the right pace to bowl on this pitch. Three singles from an uneventful over.

06:25 AM BST

OVER 7: ENG 29/0 (Crawley 17 Duckett 10)

Crawley gets down to sweep Sajid through square leg for four, then laps a couple to fine leg. Rizwan read the shot and almost gave himself a chance by moving swiftly to the leg side.

The spinners were particularly dangerous with the new ball at Multan, largely because of the bite and extra bounce. This pitch is much lower and slower, and England are attacking with increasing confidence. They’ve scored 21 from the last three overs.

06:21 AM BST

6th over: ENG 22/0 (Crawley 11 Duckett 9)

Crawley sweeps Noman firmly for his first boundary. He struggled against Noman in Multan but has looked solid so far, happy to defend most deliveries with soft hands.

06:18 AM BST

5th over: ENG 15/0 (Crawley 5 Duckett 9)

Duckett hits the first boundary, crashing Sajid between extra cover and mid-off with perfect placement. The ball is still turning but, as Scyld said in the previous over, it is extremely slow. That should chnage as the day progresses.

Oof, Duckett has a stroke of luck when he charges Sajid and clunks the ball over the head of mid-on. Noman charges back towards the boundary but the ball plops a few yards in front of him.

06:14 AM BST

4th over: ENG 8/0 (Crawley 4 Duckett 3)

England continue to deal in low-risk singles while they assess conditions, something they probably wouldn’t have done during Bazball 1.0. Duckett fails to connect properly with a couple of sweeps - one orthodox, one reverse. I guess they count as a low-risk shot for him in most conditions.

It is turning but it is slow turn to judge by the first few overs. In Multan the pitches had a higher clay content than here and therefore the ball bounced a bit more …. but very early days of course.

06:11 AM BST

3rd over: ENG 6/0 (Crawley 3 Duckett 2)

Sajid puts a lot of action on the ball and is already getting some significant turn. Even Duckett has been reduced to strokelessness while he gets used to the pitch. He has 2 from 11 balls; Crawley, who survives an LBW appeal after missing a sweep outside the line, has 3 from 7.

06:08 AM BST

2nd over: ENG 4/0 (Crawley 3 Duckett 1)

The left-arm spinner Noman Ali shares the new ball. Duckett chips not far wide of mid-on, almost undone by a ball that stops in the wicket. England usually make a flying start but they look suspicious of the pitch, and frankly I don’t blame them.

Zak Crawley in action on the first morning. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

06:06 AM BST

A milestone for Crawley

It’s amazing to think Zak Crawley is playing his 50th Test, and that it’s only taken him five years to get there, given he was so in and out of the side in the early days. He’s a much improved player, and so important to this team, but it would be great to see him go to that next level, and make semi-regular hundreds. Not sure that this is the pitch for him to make a biggie, mind…

06:05 AM BST

1st over: ENG 1/0 (Crawley 0 Duckett 0)

The first ball of the match, from Sajid to Crawley, spins sharply off the stumps and down the leg side. That might be the slow-bowling equivalent of Curtly Ambrose’s bouncer to Mike Atherton at Edgbaston in 1995, which flew alarmingly over his head for four byes. On a dodgy pitch, England were bowled out for 147 and 89.

Duckett is beaten, pushing cautiously at a ball that turns past the edge. An excellent start for Pakistan and a slightly ominous one for those who were hoping to watch days four and five.

06:01 AM BST

The players are ready

And the offspinner Sajid Khan is going to open the bowling.

05:50 AM BST

Return to Rawalpindi

On a personal note, it is great to be back in Rawalpindi for my 500th Test because it was in 1977 that England began the first tour which I covered. England made 64 for 9 but it was a practice game and on a different ground from this stadium. It has been a privilege to follow their fortunes ever since. I’ve actually covered v attended live, that is, in a professional capacity – only 496 England Tests, and the other four involved other countries.

05:41 AM BST

Pitch report

On Sky Sports, Mike Atherton says the pitch is dry and cracked, although the cracks are very solid and are showing no signs of opening yet. He thinks it will be “full of runs for a day or two”.

Pakistan have only one seam bowler, Aamer Jamal, so it’ll be fascinating to see just how aggressive England are against the spinners. There must be at least a bit of scarring from Multan, where Sajid Khan and Noman Ali took all 20 wickets.

05:38 AM BST

Delighted Stokes gives his team the good news

It is a warm and sunny morning in Rawalpindi but that is not news. What is news is that Ben Stokes has won the toss, the first time that England have done so since the first Test against West Indies last summer. In other words it could hardly have come at a more opportune time. Stokes was so delighted that he signalled to his team with a flourish of his forearm to indicate that they were batting.

05:32 AM BST

England win the toss and bat

“Who knows how it will play?” says Ben Stokes of the Rawalpindi pitch. “At the moment it looks a really good wicket. It’s another challenge that we’re presented with, and we’ll have to wait and see what it does.”

05:26 AM BST

The toss is five minutes away

It won’t decide the game, but chances are it will give one team a big headstart.

Ben Stokes smiles during fielding practice. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:18 AM BST

Berry: 500 not out

Our Chief Cricket Writer Scyld Berry, one of the all-time greats of his profession, is in Rawalpindi for his 500th Test match. Only Richie Benaud has attended more. Scyld wrote about how cricket has changed since his first Test in 1973.

I invented the Round Table, whereby the Sunday Telegraph’s cricket columnists – and a current player – would meet to dissect the entrails of a Test series. But it could be fraught: the tension was electric when Nasser Hussain and Steve Waugh, the opposing captains, came together during the 2001 Ashes, and they did not look at or speak to each other.

Read more...

The great Scyld Berry takes his seat in Rawalpindi. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:10 AM BST

The teams

Pakistan Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Zahid Mehmood.

England Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Smith (wk), Atkinson, Rehan, Leach, Bashir.

04:39 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi. The last time England played on this ground, in 2022, it took every last bit of Ben Stokes’s IQ to manufacture a positive result. This time Stokes’s brain has been replaced by patio heaters and giant fans.

Pakistan’s newfound respect for Bunsen burners means there will almost certainly be a result in this third Test and therefore the series. Stokes is going to have a busy few days, as captain, bowler and hopefully batter, but his most significant contribution could well occur before the game starts. If the pitch is anything like what we expect, this will be a huge toss to win.

England have lost their last seven tosses, their worst run since 2000-01, and this would be a very good team to end that run. They were in relaxed mood yesterday, enjoying a six-hitting competition that was won by Rehan Ahmed.

“Rehan wasn’t the odds-on favourite but he was happy to walk away with the trophy,” said Stokes. “It was the last training session of a long tour, we just tried to change it up and get the good vibes going. It’s been Groundhog Day over and over again, cricket ground and hotel, cricket ground and hotel. we just tried to change it up.”

Rehan is one of two changes to the side that lost in Multan, with Gus Atkinson also returning. Matthew Potts and a weary Brydon Carse miss out. Pakistan are unchanged, which means both sides have three specialist spinners. Zahid Mehmood, the ghost at the Multan feast, will hope to see a bit more action this time.

England will hope so too. If Mehmood is bowling it means they won’t have been shredded by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. And when Mehmood made his Test debut against England on this ground two years ago – admittedly on a very different surface – he conceded 319 runs from 44 overs.

The match starts at 6am BST, with the all-important toss at 5.30am.