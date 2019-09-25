Jamie Scott leads Canada past Puerto Rico 78-50 at FIBA Women's AmeriCup

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jamie Scott had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Canada downed Puerto Rico 78-50 on Tuesday night in FIBA Women's AmeriCup play.

Kayla Alexander added 19 points and nine rebounds for Canada (3-0), which sits atop Group A.

"Having played (Puerto Rico) a lot in the past, we were familiar with their style of play and had a lot of confidence coming into the game," said Scott. "It's always a blessing to play basketball especially with this group of girls. We have fun and we like to get after it and compete. There's nothing more I'd rather do."

Pamela Rosado led Puerto Rico (1-1) with 11 points and three rebounds.

Canada plays the Dominican Republic on Thursday in their final group phase game.

This was Canada's 15th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians last loss in the championship remounts to the final of the 2013 tournament.

The top two teams from each group advance to the event's semifinals, where the top team of Group A will play the second team of Group B and the top team of Group B will play the second team of Group A.

The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

The Canadian Press