Jamie Reid the artist who designed covers for Sex Pistols’ albums dies

Jamie Reid, the artist behind the Sex Pistols’ signature logo and album covers, has died 76.

Among his most notable work is the artwork for the British punk band’s classic 1997 song God Save The Queen which featured a young Elizabeth II with the record title plastered across her eyes and mouth.

The designer helped curate the aesthetic of the punk rock era with his approach of using letters cut from newspaper headlines in the style of a ransom note.

The cover of the Sex Pistols’ single God Save the Queen was designed by Jamie Reid (Roy Perring/Alamy)

His gallerist, John Marchant, told the PA news agency: “We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid January 16 1947 – August 8 2023; artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic.

“Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter, Rowan; a granddaughter, Rose; and an enormous legacy. Universal Majesty, Verity, Love, Infinite.”

Born in Croydon, London, in 1947, he went on to study at Croydon Art College where he was involved in a student protest in 1968 alongside artist and impresario, Malcolm McLaren.

After leaving the college, he co-founded the political magazine Suburban Press where he developed his style of cut-up graphics and slogans.

In late 1975, McLaren asked him to work with the Sex Pistols and he went on to design a great deal of their artwork.

His most know pieces include the cover of their 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, which featured a yellow background with the first half of the album in block capital lettering and the band name in the ransom note style.

Reid also designed the artwork for some of the group’s most popular singles including Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant and Holidays In The Sun.

The artist also created album covers for bands such as the Afro Celt Sound System and engaged visually with socio-political groups including Occupy, Extinction Rebellion and the Free Pussy Riot movement.