Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares heart-melting photo of son Raphael, two, in affectionate family moment

The pair have a large blended family

Frida Redknapp will no doubt have delighted her many Instagram followers on Sunday, when she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of her blended family.

The blonde beauty took to her Stories, where she uploaded an image of her two-year-old son, Raphael, being held aloft by an older family member so he could look into a shop window that was all lit up for Christmas.

The youngster looked so cute in a black puffer jacket, worn with the hood up, over a dark pair of trousers and white trainers.

Frida and her husband Jamie welcomed their son in November 2021, shortly after tying the knot. They both have children from their previous relationships. Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, is a proud mum to four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, three boys and a girl.

Frida shared a sweet photo of Raphael on Instagram (Instagram)

Little Raphael appears to share a close bond with his older siblings, as Frida recently posted a lovely photo of her youngest child while his teenage older brother Michael helped him zip up his puffer jacket, and not only did the pair appear to be sporting matching haircuts, but they wore coordinating coats and both grinned shyly.

Their model mother sweetly captioned the picture simply: "Love". Frida's husband, meanwhile, recently enjoyed some one-on-one time with his eldest son Charley, who is attending university in America at the moment.

Frida and Jamie married and welcomed Raphael in 2021 (Getty)

The TV presenter sparked a major fan reaction last month as he posted a carousel of photos documenting their reunion in Arizona. Amongst the images, which were shared on Instagram, the retired footballer, 50, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo soaking up the atmosphere at a basketball game.

In a separate picture, Jamie and Charley could be seen bonding over a delicious-looking pizza surrounded by towering palm trees. Elsewhere, Jamie also shared a sweet snap of the duo tucking into a decadent dessert topped with whipped cream and a gold-dusted chocolate dome.

Frida's children playing with little Raphael (Instagram)

Charley is hoping to pursue a career in sport having started his university studies in September 2022. Alongside his snaps, Jamie penned: "Great to get a few days with Charley on the way home from Mexico. Phoenix, what an amazing city.

"Thanks for looking after us @stevenash, @suns, @nbaeurope." His post quickly caught the attention of his fans, with one follower writing: "Super cute, bet you were so happy to see each other. It's so hard having kids away but they have to grow," while a second chimed in: "So beautiful".

Louise shares two children with Jamie (Getty)

Charley's stateside move was particularly emotional for his devoted mother Louise. Ahead of her eldest son's relocation, the 49-year-old singer exclusively told us atHELLO!: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close, me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."