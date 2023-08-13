Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares very rare photo of sweet mother-daughter moment

Frida Redknapp (Getty)

Frida Redknapp is a busy mum to her large brood but she doesn't always share photos with her children. On Sunday, though, she posted a delightful image of a bonding moment with one of her five children with her ex-husband, American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

The picture showed a delicious-looking spread, including grilled vegetables, cheeses, grapes and crusty bread, which Frida captioned: "Mamma & daughter time".

Her teenage daughter Amanda could just be seen across the table from Frida, with one hand in her lap, ready to begin eating.

Frida shares four children with Jonathan, a girl and three boys, and tends to keep them out of the public eye. She also shares her youngest child, one-year-old Raphael, with her retired footballer husband Jamie.

The blended family recently enjoyed some time in Barbados, and the glamorous influencer shared some images from their idyllic trip with her followers on Instagram.

Frida enjoyed a delicious spread with her daughter (Instagram)

In one update, the toddler could be seen playing football, as Frida shared a sweet photo where the youngster was being trained in the sport by his father.

You may also like

Frida Redknapp delights fans with emotional family photo - and her son is adorable Frida Redknapp delights fans with emotional family photo - and her son is adorable

The pair stood on a grassy hill overlooking the ocean, and Raphael was kicking a blue and orange ball towards Jamie. In a cute caption, Frida revealed a sweet fact about her young son, writing: "Always kicks it with his left [foot emoji] & says 'Bam'."

Frida and Jamie with one-year-old Raphael (Instagram)

She added a crying with laughter and blue heart emoji after her message. The previous week, Frida captured another sweet father-son moment from the family's tropical holiday as Jamie and young Raphael walked hand-in-hand with Jamie carrying the same football.

Proud dad Jamie initially shared the post on his Instagram saying: "Boys and a ball" to which Frida instantly responded with a repost, which she captioned: "Cuteness alert."

Frida with her sons (Instagram)

While away, the Redknapps stayed at the stunning five-star Sandy Lane Hotel and made sure to make the most of their time on the Caribbean island, whether that was through relaxing or playing sports.

Story continues

WOW: Frida Redknapp turns up the heat in tight crop top for steamy workout

SEE: Jamie Redknapp shares touching photo of son Raphael in celebration of adorable milestone

The model proved to be one proud mum as during her time away, she shared a photo of her eldest son Michael, and the teen is a Wimbledon star in the making judging from a training session his mum shared online.

Frida is a doting mum to five children (Getty)

The proud mum simply said: "Power," alongside the clip of her son effortlessly returning balls to the other side of the court as he moved around nimbly.

She enjoyed other moments with her family, revealing that one of her younger sons later took her down to the seaside where they combed the beach with a metal detector.

Jamie is teaching Raphael to be a football ace (Instagram)

Frida labelled their trip to the beach as a "mission" before joking: "And he managed to get me to try it too," adding a crying with laughter emoji. On Wednesday, the doting mum took to her Instagram Stories to share another well-intentioned mother-son moment, although Raphael's face made his feelings very clear!

As Frida leaned in for a sweet picture with her little boy, he screwed up his face because strands of her hair were hitting him in the face. The model self-deprecatingly captioned the photo: "Silly mummy, unaware her hair is flying all over me."