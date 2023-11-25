Jamie Oliver shares first look at guest judge stint on MasterChef Australia

James D. Morgan - Getty Images

Jamie Oliver has shared a first look at his upcoming guest judge stint on MasterChef Australia.

The chef is set to appear on the show's sixteenth series across the first two weeks — marking the longest stint a guest chef has ever had on the show. Oliver took to Instagram to post a collection of behind-the-scenes snaps, detailing what fans can expect on the new season.

"With a heavy heart I leave the @masterchefau family in the beautiful city of Melbourne after two amazing and busy weeks of filming," he began, before paying tribute to former judge Jock Zonfrillo — who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

The Scottish chef and TV presenter died in May, aged 46, with the police not treating his death as suspicious, according to Metro.co.uk.

"This year was always going to be very very hard with the incredibly sad loss of Jock something that shocked the nation, the hole he has left is vast and irreplaceable. Jock was a one off, a legend and a great man. As they say, the show must go on, I wanted to reassure you in [Australia] that I personally believe the MC Team have moved forward in a way that feels right."

Oliver continued by sharing his support for his "mate" Andy Allen, who remains the only returning judge since Melissa Leong left the show. He also expressed his thoughts on the "amazing new judges" joining the lineup — Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.

"The contestants this year are just wonderful and diverse in all their attributes... so Australia I promise you're in good hands, expect the unexpected! Laughter and dreams are being made, it's going to be very special," he teased.

Concluding, he said: "Big love to all the MC production crew, you're all world class at your jobs making the best show and I'm so blessed to be part of it. Thanks for looking after me, big love to all."

