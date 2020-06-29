Jamie Oliver’s ‘Keep Cooking and Carry On’ to Bow on Hulu in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article.

Fremantle has struck an exclusive U.S. carriage deal with streamer Hulu for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s “Keep Cooking and Carry On.”

The show will debut on Hulu July 27.

Conceived during lockdown as an easy-to-follow cookery show, it aired on the U.K.’s Channel 4 earlier this year and was an instant success. Oliver will demonstrate to viewers how they can be creative with whatever ingredients they’ve got at home, and whatever their budget. Easy recipes include, bread, pasta from scratch, fish pie and egg-less brownies.

Caroline Kusser, exec VP, co-production and distribution, international, Fremantle said: “Given the unique situation that we are experiencing, there has never been a better time to inspire viewers to get creative in the kitchen with Jamie’s fun and simple recipes. It is the perfect addition to Hulu’s extensive catalog of quality British programming.”

Samantha Beddoes, executive producer at the Jamie Oliver Group, said: “The series was produced extraordinarily quickly as a direct response to people looking for help in these unprecedented times. People who were looking for useful and practical advice to respond to the fluctuating availability of ingredients as well as inspiration for new ways to cook for the family. Jamie was in exactly the same boat as all of us watching, and his simple and flexible approach to cooking is just what we all need right now.”

The show was commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4’s head of formats and features, and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. “Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On” is distributed internationally by Fremantle.

