Jamie Murray on course for double-doubles success after wins with Bruno Soares and Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Jamie Murray is only five wins away from winning both the men’s and the mixed doubles here at the US Open. On a busy Monday for the 32-year-old Scot, Murray reached the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles alongside Bruno Soares and the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with his new partner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Murray and Soares won the men’s title here two years ago, but had failed to reach the quarter-finals in their last seven Grand Slam tournaments.

The No 4 seeds have yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament. In Monday’s third round they beat the Dutch pair of Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop 7-6, 6-4, with their confident play on the big points proving crucial.

“We came through some difficult moments,” Murray said afterwards. “We went down 0-40 on Bruno's serve and we won some really long points to get through that game and then we played really well in the tie-break.

“The second set we were on top the whole way through. We had chances to get the second break and didn't quite do it, but we did a good job. It wasn't easy out there and they were coming out with some big shots."

Read more

Murray’s potential home farewell off as he’s ruled out of Davis Cup

The No 4 seeds now face the unseeded pair of Moldova’s Radu Albot and Tunisia's Malek Jaziri, who beat the No 6 seeds, Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer, in the second round.

Albot and Jaziri are unlikely quarter-finalists, but Murray said: “That's Grand Slams. Draws always open up and teams get through that you don't expect. It happens every single time.

jamie-murray-bruno-soares.jpg

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles (Getty)

“They're obviously good singles players. They've beaten some good teams this tournament, so we'll have to be on it when we play them."

After a moderate start to the year Murray and Soares have had an excellent summer. They won the title in Washington and then claimed their first Masters Series success in Cincinnati. “We’re playing well,” Murray said.

Story Continues

Murray won the mixed doubles title here last year with Martina Hingis, who subsequently retired. He reached the Wimbledon final alongside Victoria Azarenka this summer, but the Belarusian decided not to play mixed doubles here and Murray took up Mattek-Sands’ suggestion that they should play together.

Read more

Federer stunned at US Open by world No 55 Millman

Mattek-Sands returned to competition in the spring after suffering a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon last summer. The 33-year-old American is an exceptional doubles player, having won five women’s doubles Grand Slam titles and two in mixed doubles.

Murray and Mattek-Sands have had close matches in all three rounds so far and needed a champions’ tie-break to beat Wesley Koolhof and Nadiia Kichenok 7-6, 6-7, 10-7 in front of a crowd that included Hingis.

“I had an amazing run with Martina last year and I’m trying to recreate that with Beth this year,” Murray said afterwards.

bethanie-mattek-sands.jpg

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray reached the mixed doubles semi-finals at the US Open (AP)

Mattek-Sands said she had forgotten the score at the end but added: “I know when that happens I’m usually in the zone. I’m playing aggressive. I know Jamie has my back at the net and we’re both doing well on our serves. The team are playing great. We’re coming up with some great returns and great serves. He was all over the net.”