Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of Zoey 101 with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from Zoey 102 Set

Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing some special moments from the upcoming Paramount+ film Zoey 102.

On Monday, the former Zoey 101 star took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated film — and the photos are serving major nostalgic vibes.

"Bittersweet feels," Spears, 31, wrote on Instagram along a series of photos that showcase on and off set moments with family, friends and costars. "I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho🥹😭 #ZOEY102"

RELATED: The Zoey 101 Cast: Where Are They Now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1lBgbOEYs/ jamielynnspears Verified Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho���� #ZOEY102 1d

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Last month, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the actress will be reprising the role of Zoey Brooks in the upcoming Paramount+ film Zoey 102, which is set to debut later this year.

RELATED: Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His Zoey 101 Role in Upcoming Film

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1lBgbOEYs/ jamielynnspears Verified Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho���� #ZOEY102 1d

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

The film, which features characters from the Nickelodeon hit series Zoey 101, will chronicle Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears and the Cast of Zoey 101 Take on Thelma Stump in Hilarious All That Sketch

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1lBgbOEYs/ jamielynnspears Verified Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho���� #ZOEY102 1d

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

In addition to Spears, Zoey 101 alums Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) are also starring in the film, which is currently in production in North Carolina.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears told PEOPLE in January. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Story continues

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Zoey 101 Reboot to Follow Zoey 'as an Adult,' Teases New Theme Song

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1lBgbOEYs/ jamielynnspears Verified Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho���� #ZOEY102 1d

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Drops Music Video for Reimagined Zoey 101 Theme Song with Cameos from Cast

Zoey 101 was an instant hit when it premiered in 2005. The show followed the life of Zoey (Spears) as she learned to navigate through typical teen drama after enrolling in Pacific Coast Academy, a previously all-boys boarding school.

Zoey 101's fourth and final season aired in early 2008; in the years since, Nickelodeon has cut ties with controversial creator Dan Schneider and much of the cast has gone onto successful careers.

ZOEY 101, (top row, from left): Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, (middle): Erin Sanders, Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, (bottom): Paul Butcher, 2005-08. © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nickelodeon/Everett

Spears played the main role from age 13 to until the series finale when she was 16. She gave birth to her daughter Maddie Briann later that same year (though has since clarified the show wasn't canceled due to her pregnancy).

In the years following, she released an EP titled The Journey in 2014 and took a break from acting until 2020 when she joined the cast of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

The actress previously reunited with the cast of Zoey 101 during her All That sketch in July 2020. In the sketch, the cast hilariously faced off against the infamous grumpy bodyguard (also played by Spears).

She has most recently been seen competing on FOX's boot camp-style reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, though she chose to exit the competition in episode 3 to reunite wit Maddie and her younger sister Ivey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zoey 102 is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.