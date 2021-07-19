Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Post About 'Peace' After Sister Britney Spears' Impassioned Instagram Message

Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is taking some time to reflect.

The Zoey 101 star, 30, posed for some mirror selfies on Sunday after being publicly called out by her sister Britney Spears on Instagram Saturday.

Instead of reacting directly to the "Stronger" singer's public message, Jamie Lynn preached peace in her first post following her sister's critique.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram alongside some shots of herself in a revealing red ensemble.

In her post, Britney said her conservatorship had "killed" her dreams while calling out her sister specifically. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!," Britney explained.

However, it is worth noting the Sweet Magnolias actress did end up hitting 'like' on her elder sister's post.

The "Lucky" pop star shared similar sentiments in a separate message on Friday, which read, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there's nothing worse than that !!!!" she said in the caption.

Britney continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

"Again … NO … so if you're reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you're gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!!" she concluded. "PS if you're reading this today and you can relate …. I'm sorry because I know what it's like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!"

Last month, Jamie Lynn appeared to offer her sister support, saying, "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere ... I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

The continuing family drama comes just days after Britney told Judge Brenda Penny that she would like to press formal charges against her father Jamie Spears, the co-conservator of her estate, for what she called "conservatorship abuse" on Wednesday.

Jamie, 69, and his lawyers have yet to respond to multiple requests for comment by PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, a family source told PEOPLE that Britney's mom Lynne Spears is on her eldest daughter's side despite having "a lot of concerns."

"She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can," said the source.

Lynne, 66, has been divorced from Jamie since 2002.