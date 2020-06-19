Jamie Lynn Spears’ Oldest Daughter Maddie Celebrates 12th Birthday: ‘The Sweetest Sister, Baddest Baller’

Happy birthday, Maddie!

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her eldest daughter's birthday on Friday with a tribute on Instagram.

"HAPPY 12th BIRTHDAY to the sweetest sister, baddest baller, and best daughter in the whole wide world🎈♥️🎈♥️🎈," Spears, 29, wrote in the caption for a series of photos.

Included in the post was a sweet video of the family singing "Happy Birthday" to the pre-teen, showing Maddie preparing to blow out the candles on her baseball-shaped cake.

As the group finishes the song, Spears' daughter Ivey, 2, begins to cry — and Maddie pushes the cake out of the way to comfort her little sister.

Maddie's milestone comes shortly after her mom opened up about her ATV accident back in 2017.

That year, Maddie's ATV flipped into a pond on the family's Louisiana property, leaving the then-8-year-old submerged for several minutes before first responders were able to rescue her.

Spears told Maria Menounos last month that the accident left her feeling "everything that you can feel, I think, as far as the worst."

"There's nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling that you've failed her," Spears shared. "And I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her."

Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie

"I’ve faced my worst fear now. What else can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that? Nothing. There's nothing," the Zoey 101 actress said. "God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her and I got her back."

"So I don't get to make any excuses. I've been given the best, biggest blessing you can be given," she said. "I'm not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful."

In February, Maddie injured her arm during an "accident" at recess, Spears shared on Instagram at the time.

"This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is... little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious," the mother of two wrote in the caption for a photo of Maddie holding up her arm wrapped from a doctor's office.