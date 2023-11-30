Jamie Lynn Spears leaves “I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!” for medical reasons

The "Zoey 101" actress also competed on "Dancing With the Stars" and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" this year.

Jamie Lynn Spears is exiting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

ITV announced the actress’ departure from the series, stating “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Spears is the second contestant to leave series 23 of the British reality show, after journalist Grace Dent. She withdrew on day 11 of the series.

The actress expressed her distaste for the survival series on Tuesday’s episode. “I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here,” she said. “This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Jamie Lynn Spears

However, her experience wasn’t entirely negative. “I really think I've made lifelong friends in here. I know everybody says that, and it's very cliché, but I really, really have,” she said. “I'm a pretty closed-off person. And these people I've let in fully. Being here has opened up a side of me that I just don't think I really… maybe I always had, but I just forgot about.”

Earlier this year, Spears also appeared on the first season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, from which she voluntarily withdrew in episode 3. She also acted in Zoey 102, the Paramount+ movie follow-up to her Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, and competed on this season of Dancing With the Stars, from which she was eliminated in the third episode.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.