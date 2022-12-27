Jamie Lynn Spears on daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident, trauma: 'It is a miracle'

Jamie Lynn Spears has a new outlook on her daughter Maddie Aldridge's near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

The "Sweet Magnolias" star, 31, opened up about how she and her now-14-year-old daughter process the trauma in an interview with Page Six. "We did a lot of work, obviously, to process it and now it’s more about focusing on the positive and the fact that it is a miracle — and that is not the case for so many people."

In February 2017, Maddie crashed a Polaris ATV into a pond at her stepdad Jamie Watson's family's home in Louisiana, according to a statement by Sheriff Daniel Edwards at the time. The then- 8-year-old was steering the popular off-road vehicle to avoid running over a drainage ditch. “In doing so, she over-corrected causing the ATV to enter the pond,” the sheriff's statement said. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water."

Jamie Lynn Spears confronted the trauma of her daughter's accident on "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test."

Spears, Watson and other family members unsuccessfully attempted to free Maddie from her seatbelt. Eventually, ambulatory services arrived to free her. She was then airlifted to a hospital in critical care, the sheriff's statement said.

"We were blessed. Things like that don’t just happen for no reason," Spears told Page Six. "That’s how we discuss it now. It’s our miracle anniversary, not our accident anniversary. And both Maddie and I are so grateful."

The "Zoey 101" alum was once again confronted with the trauma of the accident while filming Fox’s upcoming reality series "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test," which challenges celebrities to U.S. military-like training challenges in Jordan.

Hours into the start of filming, the cast was tasked with jumping out of a helicopter into open water. "I was beyond terrified and triggered. But I just had to do it, get through it. And I’m so glad I did," Spears reflected.

Spears threw up immediately after completing the mission and cried for nearly an hour. "My body remembered the trauma of Maddie’s accident, but it was also super healing," she recalled.

Spears added that she needed the cathartic release. "I never allowed myself to go there and the only way to get there emotionally and mentally was if I physically pushed myself."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jamie Lynn Spears on daughter's near-fatal accident 5 years ago