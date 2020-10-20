Jamie Lynn Spears praises sister Britney's 'honest' way of handling fame

Jamie Lynn Spears looks up to older sister Britney and how she's handled fame. (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn Spears has praised her elder sister Britney Spears for how she managed to navigate going from a small town girl to a global megastar.

The younger Spears backed away from the limelight when she welcomed daughter Maddie in 2008 aged just 17, prompting a move to Nashville. She then released her debut album six years later in 2013, steadily working on her music and making TV appearances in the years since.

Last year, the 29-year-old was cast in Netflix series Sweet Magnolias and a reboot of her Nickelodeon hit series Zoey 101 was recently announced following a cast reunion on All That, once again thrusting her further into the limelight.

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears at The Teen Choice Awards, held at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2002. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, she had said she's able to take it all her stride thanks to the example set by Britney's stratospheric rise to fame.

“I was able to see it from a different point of view by watching someone who is obviously now an icon, my sister, go through it," she said in an interview with Nylon.

"She went from this small town to become this huge megastar that will always be remembered, and seeing the way she handled it so honestly, to me, that was so brave.

"She was open with me about it. She taught me to protect myself. And I think that I learned how to be strong, but also keep it honest, and it was 100% helpful in every single way.”

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Entertainment's brightest young stars turned out for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), music's biggest event for families, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29. "Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Sunday, April 30 (7:00 p.m. EDT). (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS

Their father Jamie has overseen Britney's affairs since 2008 following concerns over her mental health but the Toxic hitmaker has been locked in a battle trying to get him removed from the conservatorship.

Back in August it was reported that Jamie Lynn gained more control over her sister's fortune, as her finances are currently overseen by dad Jamie. She already had some input into Britney's finances after being named a trustee of her estate in 2018.

Court papers showed she was asking for control of money stored in a trust fund set up for Britney's children, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

In July, Jamie Lynn also defended her sister from fans questioning the singer's mental health.

