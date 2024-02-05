Jamie Lynn Spears Acknowledges 'How Very Blessed We Are' on Anniversary of Daughter's ATV Crash

The mom of two honored her daughter's health and her healthcare professionals in her emotional post

Jamie Lynn Spears is reflecting on a scary moment in her daughter's life.

On Monday, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 32, shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram as she honored the seventh anniversary of her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV crash. Posting pictures of Maddie in the hospital room, as well as a few photos of Spears in bed with her daughter, the star took a minute to reflect on the experience.

"Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY 🕊️ Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted," Spears wrote.

"Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl. Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago🤍🤍."

Spears shares daughter Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge. She is also mom to daughter Ivey Joan, 5, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

On an episode of the U.K. reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in November, the actress recalled the serious 2017 ATV accident that left her older daughter, Maddie, in a coma.

Recalling what happened to her castmates, Spears said, "I almost lost my oldest daughter ... She drowned and we couldn’t save her."

"We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond," she recalled, explaining that her teen daughter was "8 or 9" at the time.

"My father-in-law, my mother-in-law, me and my husband, we run to jump in to save her and you kind of — in that moment you think, 'This is not real. She’s going to pop up, this isn’t real,' " she continued.

"I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine. In that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long."

Spears recalled sitting there distraught and covered in vomit as she heard her mother-in-law call her own mom, and say, "'Lynne, we've lost Maddie.'"



Moments later, a firefighter let Spears know Maddie did have a pulse.

"They airlifted her. She’s hooked up on life support, breathing machines and all that… they come in, [bring] a priest to read her her last rites, and when they did, her body physically sat up," the mom of two said.

"Her spirit responded to it for whatever reason. She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital. [She] has no repercussions. So that’s when I became Catholic. For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back."



Spears tearfully admitted, “My biggest fear was she was going to die thinking her momma wasn’t trying to save her.”

