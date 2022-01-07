Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares What Her Initial Motherhood Fears Were amid Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

jamie-lynn-sigler.jpg

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is sharing some of the fears she had when it came to being a mother with multiple sclerosis.

The Sopranos star, 40, opens up in a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom about initially being "terrified" about motherhood amid her diagnosis.

Sigler says her fears came up as the "pregnancy progressed" and the "reality of what was to come started to settle in."

"I started to envision all the things of motherhood of running down the beach with my child or at the park," she tells Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "And I started to have all these fears of, what if he runs away and I can't catch him? What if he needs something and I can't physically be fast enough to help him?"

"Just the idea that I couldn't be the one to protect my child in certain situations and just feeling like I couldn't be his everything was heartbreaking," she continues.

Sigler, who shares her sons Beau and Jack Adam, 3, with husband Cutter Dykstra, also explains that being pregnant, however, was a "glorious time" for her.

The actress says talking to her doctor about becoming pregnant with MS was "one of the positive conversations" she had when diagnosed.

"You can absolutely carry and you can absolutely have a very healthy pregnancy, healthy delivery," she recalls being told. "And in fact, a lot of people feel better during pregnancy. And during my first pregnancy, that was the case."

"Fortunately for me, I got pregnant very quickly and then during my first pregnancy, I was taking longer walks than I had in years. I was up and down our street," she adds. "We lived in the hills in Los Angeles. It was a glorious time."

"It was also a time where because I was still hiding the fact that I had MS and I had some gait issues, a little bit of a limp," she continues. "All of the sudden, people weren't questioning what was wrong with my walking because I was waddling 'cause I was pregnant."

