Jamie Lee Curtis Uses This Affordable Concealer for Radiant Skin at 64

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, showed off her glowing complexion at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Her makeup artist, Grace Ahn, used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer to achieve the radiant look.

Ahn used a number of other Anastasia Beverly Hills products to complete the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s red carpet-worthy glow.

It’s true: we simply can’t get enough of Jamie Lee Curtis’ dramatic Golden Globes red carpet photos. Even though Curtis—who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture—stepped out in a bold, black jumpsuit and lace cape, her glowing complexion completely stole the show. And while we love her fresh-faced selfies, the 64-year-old knows how to dazzle with a bit of glam, too. Luckily for us, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress’ makeup artist Grace Ahn revealed the product she used to achieve her stunning look: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

As we can tell, Curtis has “perfect skin that she takes great care of, so using a concealer like Magic Touch is great when used sparingly,” Ahn tells Prevention. “I usually just dab a little concealer into the foundation (see: Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation) on the back of my hand and mix the two formulas. Then I apply lightly to any areas that need coverage with a fluffy concealer brush [and] then I really blend it out.”

As for why the concealer is such a staple in Curtis’ makeup routine? Ahn notes that the formula is extremely pigmented, making for excellent coverage. “Using very thin layers works really well for Jamie to really even out the skin while still looking like real skin,” she explains.

The top-rated concealer is available in a whopping 25 shades and is formulated with hydrating and light-reflecting ingredients to keep skin looking and feeling healthy. It “provides smooth, creaseless, and comfortable wear without oxidizing or settling into fine lines” while creating “a luminous second-skin finish,” according to the brand.

Reviewers love the product, too. One Amazon shopper wrote: “I cannot say enough good things about this concealer! It blends like an absolute dream, the color is perfect makes my eyes nice and bright and it doesn’t crease. Out of all the concealers I have tried this one is by far my favorite.” Another wrote, “I’ve tried hundreds of concealers and this is the only one that hides my dark circles. It blends so well and is not cakey at all.”

To complement Curtis’ radiant complexion and gorgeous ensemble, Ahn opted for a glamorous smokey eye and peach-colored lip. “Jamie wears a smokey eye so well. And it is really fun to give her that sultry deep eyeshadow with just a hint of metallic shine when she blinks,” Ahn says of her artistic vision. “Jamie is so expressive that her eyes literally sparkle so why not emphasize it even more!”

Want more of Curtis’ go-to beauty products for red-carpet glam? Find more of the must-haves used for the star’s Golden Globes glow, below.

