Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Halloween Ends was a fitting end for Laurie Strode

Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about the movie's ending, saying it was a fitting conclusion for Laurie Strode.

2022's Halloween Ends marked her final outing as the franchise's original final girl Laurie Strode – a role she has played since first starring in John Carpenter's Halloween back in 1978.

When asked in an interview with SFX magazine if she believes the final movie in the reboot trilogy was a fitting send off for the character she has played for over 40 years, Curtis said: "Yes I do. I feel like all of the different aspects of Laurie Strode were explored.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Universal

Related: Jamie Lee Curtis explains why Halloween Ends will make people angry

"Both the wound and the result of the wound from the original movie, and the attempt at healing that the third movie tries to do, and then the ultimate inevitability of a final confrontation."

Previously speaking about the movie, which seemingly said goodbye to Michael Myers after Laurie drove her dead nemesis to a metal grinder, disposing of his body once and for all, Curtis told Digital Spy that the movie would divide fans .

"I've been saying people are going to be angry from the beginning. They're going to be angry because we're saying something about all of us as a society. This is about victims. This is about victim shaming," she said.

SFX

Related: Halloween Ends director responds to backlash against the movie

"This is about what happens in a town when we have all become monsters. People don't like to be told they're monsters. You've seen the monsters on Twitter. All that social media has done is really reminded us all that we're monsters, and that we have that power.

"It's a movie about Michael and Laurie coming in for this final inevitable battle between good and evil, but in the midst of it all, it's asking is Michael really just evil or are we all a little bit culpable here?"

You Might Also Like