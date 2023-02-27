Jamie Lee Curtis talks love for acting, 'nepo baby' label at SAG Awards: 'I totally get it'

Say what you will about Jamie Lee Curtis' showbiz pedigree, but she is one proud nepo baby.

Curtis won the award for best supporting actress at Sunday's SAG Awards for her work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The actress began her speech with a shoutout to her actor parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

"I’m wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, at the end. But my sister Kelly and I were born from love," Curtis said. "My father was from Hungary, and my mother was from Denmark and they became these monstrous stars in this industry that they loved so much."

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 winners: Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus' earn TV drama honors

Curtis went on to gush about her love for the craft of acting.

"My parents were actors, and I married an actor. I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do," Curtis said. "I love being part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other: it's such a beautiful job."

Curtis, whose name has been thrown into the growing discourse on nepo babies in the entertainment industry, also playfully owned up to coming from an industry family.

"I know so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job, and you look at nights like this and think, 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'nepo baby,' that's why she's there, and I totally get it," Curtis said. "But the truth of the matter is I’m 64 years old, and this is just amazing."

'Nepo babies' in Hollywood: What do famous families say about industry equity?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SAG Awards 2023 speeches: Jamie Lee Curtis, more